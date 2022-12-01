KENDALLVILLE — Crossroads United Way’s “Power of the Purse” is showing just how powerful collaborative fundraising can be for the women and children of Noble County.
On Wednesday, Denise Landers, regional development coordinator for Crossroads United Way, presented a check for $2,360 to Teresa Collins of Life & Family Services and its B.A.B.E. Store. This money was raised in a two-minute — that’s right, just two minutes — “Fill the Purse” fundraiser during the “Power of the Purse” event on Nov. 3.
Women at Life & Family Services and at Noble House in Albion will also have their choice of the gently-used purses from “Power of the Purse” as a vital accessory as they go out into the work force. The purses were being delivered Wednesday.
In its sixth year, “Power of the Purse” in Noble County raised more than $29,000 to make a difference for women and children, a priority of Crossroads United Way. More than 200 guests attended to bid on 51 purse packages and the Power Purse, and give generously in fun games such as “What’s in Your Purse” and the two-minute lightning round of “Fill the Purse.”
Generous donations from business partners and friends, along with help from P.U.L.S.E. students, C&D Catering, The Fox Den Coffee Shop, The Woods II Catering, and the ever-popular “Men in Black” made the event successful.
Crossroads Unite Way serves Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties after a merger on Jan. 1, 2021. The goal was, and is, to better mobilize human and financial resources to create lasting, measurable change that improves people’s lives in these counties.
Donations raised in each county will stay in that county, unless donors designate otherwise. Each county has volunteer panels of local citizens to allocate funds to programs.
Landers focuses on LaGrange and Noble counties in her role as regional development coordinator. She joined Crossroads United Way in August 2021, and has her office at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
Life & Family Services, 201 Park Ave, Kendallville, is an accessible service provider of resources for pregnancy and parenting. The B.A.B.E. Store is a program offering merchandise for infants through age 3 using vouchers earned by participating in various services and parenting education.
Noble House Ministries in Albion serves women and children in crisis because of homelessness, domestic violence and addiction.
