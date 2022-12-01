Crossroads United Way presented a donation for $2,360 on Wednesday to Life and Family Services and its B.A.B.E. Store. Teresa Collins, left, of Life & Family Services, and Denise Landers of Crossroads United Way hold the presentation check. With them are Julia Tipton, center back, executive director of the Community Learning Center, Gracie Johnson, seated, of Life & Family Services, Grace Caswell, second from right, a United Way board member; and Macy Burtch, program and technical director of the Community Learning Center. The box at right holds donated purses.