LIGONIER — High School students across the country have been taking to TikTok to compete in the “Devious licks” challenge, where they go into school bathrooms and vandalize and steal things like soap dispensers.
Now, the TikTok trend has made its way to northeast Indiana.
Kenney Park in Ligonier has recently seen its bathrooms become part of the trend. Travis Brimhall, park director of Ligonier, said the bathrooms at the park have recently been vandalized with people going and taking paper towels and stuffing them in toilets and flushing it repeatedly, flooding them in result.
“We have little drains on the bathroom floors that they started clogging up with paper towels also,” he said. “Then they started ripping the soap dispensers off the walls.”
The soap bladders have been thrown in the sink and toilets at the park. It has led the park to changing out the dispensers to ones without bladders inside of them.
He said four dispensers have been damaged so far since the social media trend took off on TikTok, an app that allows people to create and share short video clips.
“Devious licks” has been attributed with encouraging youngsters to steal or damage public property, often their K-12 school buildings, and has led to several reported upticks in vandalism across the U.S.
“The difficult thing is not having security cameras around to catch whose doing this,” he said.
The issue for the park is having to clean up these messes after people go in and create them.
He said it’s not fun having to try and get half a roll of paper towels out of the toilet.
Brimhall inspects the bathrooms at the park in both the morning and at night and hopes to avoid not receiving calls about bathrooms being damaged.
“We’re getting pretty close to closing up the bathrooms for the season to winterize them,” he said. “I hope this trend will come to an end soon.”
The closing of the park bathrooms occurs around the second week of October.
The park has consulted with the Ligonier police department in having officers patrol the park more often throughout the day and at night to potentially catch people who damage the bathrooms.
“There’s not really much you can do until you actually catch them,” he said. “We recently closed down two bathrooms because we really don’t want to take the chance of those being vandalized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.