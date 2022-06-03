ROME CITY — Orange Township Fire Department is reminding residents that the department’s response times will be delayed during the S.R. 9 closing for the Northport Road bridge removal.
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close S.R. 9 on Monday for an estimated 77 days. During that time, Orange Township firefighters may be delayed as much as 15 minutes in responding, especially to the north side of Sylvan Lake and in areas northeast of Rome City, because of the extra distance.
During the detour, th Kendallville Fire Department will also be toned out at the same time as Orange Township to respond to incidents on the north side of the lake and northeast of Rome City.
The official detour is U.S. 6, S.R. 5 and U.S. 20.
Local traffic may use Front Street west to C. R. 150E, north to West Northport Road, east to C.R. 200E, north to C.R. 1150N (county line) and east into Wolcottville, south on S.R. to C.R. 300E, then east on Northport Road.
