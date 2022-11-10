KENDALLVILLE — Call it her Marine Corps mentality, but Mayor Suzanne Handshoe can't just work an eight-hour day.
Tens. Twelves. More when things get really busy. Handshoe can't help but charge forward.
But now, seven years after first being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, the five-term mayor announced Thursday morning that she will not be seeking a sixth term in 2023, with her health as a primary reason for deciding to step back.
Handshoe pledged her cancer diagnosis would not define her and she hasn't let it since returning from her first treatments in 2016 to put the bone marrow disease into remission. But when 2023 ends she'll have served 20 years in the mayor's office and now is the time to pass the torch.
"The stress is not good for my health and that's the hard part. It's full speed ahead or nothing. I don't know how to cruise control," Handshoe said in an interview following the announcement at City Hall. "It was a very, very difficult decision, because I do love what I do."
The decision to finally commit to step back from the city she's led since first taking office in 2004 was a painful one, and although the city is in the midst of some huge projects, she's confident she'll be able to see most of them through and put the city's successor on a strong starting foundation.
Kendallville will be moving ahead without two of its veterans, as City Council President Jim Dazey also announced Thursday that he would be retiring next year at the end of his seventh term.
With those two veterans stepping back, Kendallville will see a changing of the guard to a new generation of leaders after two decades of steady leadership and cooperation between mayor and the city council's leader.
Handshoe first ran for the mayor's office in 1999 and lost in a narrow contest against Democrat Larry McGahen. But the first loss didn't discourage her as she roared back four years later and flipped the script, narrowly defeating McGahen in the rematch.
She's never looked back since.
Handshoe defeated Democrat Carl Wagner by a 75-25 margin in her first re-election bid in 2007 then was unopposed in 2011 and 2015. In 2019, against Democrat Tim Schlotter, Handshoe won with just shy of 70% of the vote in a year that saw Republicans hold every election job in Kendallville for the first time in 60 years.
Handshoe has been at the helm leading the Republican ascendancy in Kendallville as she and her party have erased nearly all vestiges of working-class union Democrats in the city, which once regularly traded back and forth in the mayor's office and city council majorities.
Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams lauded the mayor on Thursday morning.
"We'd like to thank and commend Mayor Handshoe for all of her years of service," Williams said. "Her conservative values have hugely benefited the city."
Williams said she was feeling "heavy-hearted" as the party will begin searching for its next nominee in 2023 and that vetting of some prospective candidates has already begun. Filing for the 2023 municipal elections opens in January, so there's only about two months until the next election cycle officially kicks off.
When the mayor announced her re-election bid in 2018, she set forth some bold goals.
She confidently promised a new life for the former East Noble Middle School building, which, at the time of her announcement in December, was a month away from demolition bids coming in.
But the mayor, along with working group of community leaders and volunteers did succeed in rescuing the historic school from the brink, convincing East Noble to not knock it down, to turn the keys over and to place its trust in the local vision. That vision is now the Community Learning Center.
Handshoe promised a new use for the former McCray Refrigerator factory site after the bandoned industrial complex burned in June that year, turning the city's biggest eyesore into arguably an even bigger eyesore of rubble.
The city borrowed to clean up the site and moved forward on plans to develop a solar field that would power the next-door Kendallville Wastewater Treatment Plant, opening that facility earlier this year. The green energy development was also bought and paid for with minimal borrowing, as the city tapped multiple available funds for on-hand cash to pay for the project outright.
The mayor targeted neighborhood revitalization as a goal and the city announced the launch of Kendallville Restorations Inc., a nonprofit group that has worked to buy up and either knock down or repair blighted houses, particularly in the Main Street corridor just north of downtown.
Work is ongoing, but KRI has completed a handful of renovations and cleared multiple too-far-gone properties, including one that is now being redeveloped as the new CHOICE House for the Northeast Indiana Special Education Cooperative.
And, although it wasn't expressly one of the top campaign promises made then, the mayor has overseen a boom in downtown redevelopment not seen in the city in decades.
After a half-dozen failures, Kendallville finally clinched a $600,000 state grant to fund a downtown streetscape project, which got underway in summer 2020 and finished up in spring 2021.
On the heels of that project, the city applied for and was picked as one of just two recipients of a new state downtown revitalization pilot program, the PreservINg Main Street grant that is bringing $2 million to the city for restoration and preservation of historic facades.
While Handshoe knows there is ever more work to be done downtown and throughout the city, she'll be focused on seeing through what she can over the next 14 months before leaving office.
Handshoe keeps her annual State of the City notes handy so she can refer back to and check off her annual goals each year. With one year to go, she's already mentally creating that list of final project she'd like to wrap.
First, there will be seeing through construction of the $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade project, which should start in spring and, ideally, be done by the end of the construction season.
Second, the city will begin the first phase of Drake Road reconstruction next year, launching the two-year first phase from Main Street to Weston Avenue. It will be up to the next mayor to oversee the second year of construction as well as the already-funded Phase 2 of improvements form Weston Avenue to State Road 3.
Third, the mayor wants to see a new neighborhood park built at the McCray site, which had been part of the original redevelopment plans along with the solar field that dominates most of the former industrial property.
Fourth, she's eyeing a smaller project to bring the city's green antique-looking streetlights to Krueger Street like has been done in other historic parts of the city.
And fifth, continue the momentum filling downtown buildings and continuing code enforcement efforts to clean up both commercial and residential parts of the city.
And that doesn't even include a further list of items the mayor rattled off — attracting and retaining good employees, police officers, firefighters; maintenance and improve of water and sewer lines; residential growth; quality of life improvements and the list goes on.
As the city looks ahead to a transition to new leadership, Handshoe said she hopes the next generation will keep up the hustle she's given Kendallville for nearly two decades.
"I would hope they would continue the momentum and not coast," Handshoe said. "We have been very, fiscally prudent, we've built our reserves but we still have much to do."
City Councilman Regan Ford said he was saddened by Thursday's announcement. He's served his entire tenure on the council with Handshoe as the mayor and with Dazey as a colleague.
"I came in after her first term and just looking back at all that has been accomplished in that tenure, we've made gigantic progress in this city," Ford said.
Without Handshoe and Dazey, the city's current council is relatively new to the job, with Ford being the only other old-guard member. Ford is planning to seek re-election to the city council, noting experience and mentorship will be important to help new leaders grow into their own.
Being an elected leader is a challenging, technical job and it there's a learning curve, Ford said.
"(Former Mayor) John Reimke is a good personal friend of mine even today," Ford said. "John told me it took him four years to figure out how to be a mayor. Somebody coming into this new is going to be totally blind."
Handshoe didn't disagree, shaking her head with some nostalgia as she thought back on her own first term and how green she was at the time.
Despite being in opposite political parties, Handshoe said Riemke offered his experience to her when she started and she accepted and the two-decade mayor was an important mentor to her during her first term. Riemke worked with her weekly for about two months during her first year, tailing off as time went on, to help her learn the job and grow into it.
Now, when she leaves office next year, she'll have served the same tenure as the man who first helped her in her career of service.
Handshoe networked with other mayors, got involved in the state association of cities and towns and said she's always tried to do what was best for the city and its residents, even when decisions weren't always popular with her own staff.
"You don't manage. You lead. And you have to answer to your constituents," Handshoe said.
Again, call it that Marine Corps mentality. As rural communities not just in Indiana but the nation over face real challenges and either need to grow or fade, Kendallville's leaders need to keep making progress.
"You can't rest," she said of the city's future. "You've got to keep moving forward."
But after five terms, that time for rest for her has arrived and can't be ignored.
Now, it's time for someone else to take up the charge for Kendallville.
"OK, it's not a funeral," Handshoe said to break up a silence in the room as her Thursday morning press conference wound to a close, drawing laughter to shatter the pall.
"We've got a year and two months to go and we've got a lot of projects rolling, so thank you all for your help," she finished to the group of city staff, elected leaders, Republican colleagues, friends and more.
In response, they all rose to their feet and thanked the mayor with a lengthy round of applause before heading back to work.
