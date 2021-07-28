ROME CITY — A North Judson man was arrested Sunday morning by Noble County police following a personal injury crash where S.R. 9 intersects with C.R. 850N, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Winford C. Hensley II, 43, of the 1000 block of West C.R. 250S, North Judson, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; and operating while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Hensley was originally held on $2,500 bond, but following an initial court appearance Monday in Noble Circuit Court, that bond was set at $10,000. Hensley posted the bond and was released Monday.
His next court date has been set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in Noble Circuit Court.
According to police, Hensley was driving a Ford F-150 north on S.R. 9 Sunday morning when the pickup allegedly ran into the rear of a Chevrolet passenger van attempting to turn west onto C.R. 850. The van was driven by Chris Rodman.
Rodman told police as he slowed to make the turn on C.R. 850N, he observed the F-150 closing quickly behind him.
A passenger in Rodman’s van, Jordan Becker, complained of neck and back pain and was transported by EMS to an area hospital.
In measuring the scene, police found that Hensley’s vehicle continued 220 feet after the point of impact.
In addition to his charges, Hensley was cited for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility as well as for expired license plates.
The F-150 had significant front end damage, according to police. The van had damage to the right rear corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.