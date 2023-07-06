KENDALLVILLE — Hours before the oohs and ahhs of Tuesday’s fireworks show in Kendallville, Adam Newberry and his crew baked in the hot sun on the east beach at Bixler Lake.
Newberry works for Camtor Pyrotechnics, an Avilla-based company that sets off fireworks shows.
Fireworks can’t take place until dusk, but it’s hot work getting all of the shells ready to be fired. Newberry and his team had set up a variety of stands where tubes were set up.
Inside those tubes? Fireworks of various sizes and colors, set up to generate crowd-pleasing displays of lights and sounds.
The largest shells for Kendallville’s show were 8-inch monsters, shaped like a cannon ball, each weighing 3 1/2 pounds. Those 8-inch shells are set to explode into color 700 feet in the air.
If it sounds like a literal blast to fire off all of those fireworks — Kendallville’s show had 540 shells — it is.
“We get paid to blow things up,” Newberry said. “It’s an adrenaline rush nobody else can get.
“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of work.”
After the stands were set up in the hot sun, the individual shells had to be loaded. The larger shells all had long yellow fuses. Those fuses then had to be wired to an electronic ignition system, allowing them to be set off from the hill near the restrooms at the beach.
It’s a much safer method than was used when Newberry got started on his side gig approximately 15 years ago. In the beginning, the shells were set off by lit road flares.
Newberry’s full-time job is with BF Goodrich in Fort Wayne. Another of the workers drives a semi.
They all love fireworks.
“Once you do it one time, you’re hooked,” Newberry said.
He got his start because his wife’s uncle worked in pyrotechnics.
Camtor Pyrotechnics crew worked like a well-oiled machine in Tuesday afternoon’s heat. There were tents set up for shade. Newberry was also responsible for the grill so he could feed his crew.
By the time all of the workers are paid and fed, it’s pretty much a break-even proposition money-wise. But it’s not about the money for Newberry and his crew.
The adrenaline rush comes from the danger.
Firework shells such as the ones for large community displays are much larger than the kind of fireworks people set off around their homes. In fact, they are an entirely different animal.
“The chemical makeup is completely different,” Newberry said.
The size and power of the shells requires special skills from the crews that set them off.
A burning cigarette could inadvertently set one of them off. So could static electricity.
“You have to pay attention to detail,” Newberry said. “It is very dangerous.
“We know what we’re doing. We’ve taken classes. We’ve had training.”
The loud whoosh a fireworks crowd hears when a firework is first propelled into the air is nothing compared to the sound at ground zero.
“You can feel the percussion,” Newberry said.
His team had set off fireworks on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this past week. He was looking forward to a couple days off following Tuesday’s show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.