AVILLA — The East Industrial Park in Avilla is now fully occupied.
The town has sold the remaining 55 acres at the park to an unnamed group of investors who plan to start a manufacturing and fabrication business.
Town Manager Tena Woenker said the sale of the property was done by Kendallville-based attorney Mike Yoder, who is representing the investor group.
“They purchased the last lot available at the industrial park,” she said.
She said this new business will have to comply with the industrial zoning implemented by the town.
The sale comes as local solar light manufacturer, Lake Lite, has begun breaking ground at the industrial park and will be finished by February 2023.
“Progress is being made and will soon be finished,” she said. “The town of Avilla is a great place to invest.”
Lake Lite, who’s parent company is Solar Land LLC, was approved in April for tax breaks for the next 10 years for constructing its new building and hiring new employees.
Avilla’s east industrial park hasn’t even been open for that long and now is already filled.
The town purchased the land east of S.R. 3 in summer 2016, to open up new space after selling out its industrial areas west of S.R. 3 south of Albion Street.
Avilla annexed the land and worked with utilities and the state to begin setting basic infrastructure for future growth.
As it turned out, it didn’t take long to sell out.
With the industrial occupied entirely, the town’s long term plan is to find new space to build more industrial land. She said the challenge for them is land that is currently landlocked by a Oak Farm Montessori School and a farm.
“We hope to soon have a timeframe and more information about this new company,” she said.
