Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Michael A. Barrand, 42, of the 600 block of Third Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Barrand was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Cristoval Cardona-Gutierrez, 20, of the 700 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. No bond information provided.
Sarah E. Champagne, 38, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:09 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Champagne was held without bond.
Billy R. Collins, 56, of the 300 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Collins was held without bond.
Daniel D. Hutchison, 35, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Hutchison was held without bond.
