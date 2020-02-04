LAGRANGE — Mike Metz likes to talk about LaGrange County parks, about the LaGrange County Parks Department, and about the good work done by the people who work at the LaGrange County Parks Department.
The one thing Metz doesn’t like to talk about is, of course, Mike Metz.
But after a career that’s spanned more than three decades, Metz was forced to talk a bit about his career as he officially retired from the park's department's superintendent position Friday.
In his honor, LaGrange County and Parks Department threw him a party Friday at the Maple Wood Nature Center to celebration his accomplishments.
But the members of the parks board decided to do Metz one better. Last week, they announced that they had officially named the fen at the heart of Pine Knob Park after Metz. It is now known as the Mike Metz Fen. Pine Knob is LaGrange County’s biggest park and Metz played a key role in first creating and later growing that park.
That fen that now bears his name is special feature of the wetland area found inside the Pine Knob Park.
“It’s a nice compliment,” Metz said. “It was nice that they realized I had a lot to do with that park happening.”
Metz, a landscape architect by training, had been with the parks department for 36 years. He officially retired as its superintendent Friday.
"I’m going to hunt and fish, and go see my grandkids,” he said of his retirement. "I’ll spend some time looking at flowers, and birds and stuff.”
Metz describes his 36-years of employment with the LaGrange County Parks Department as the perfect fit.
“I don’t think I could have picked anything better,” he said. “It was a challenge, but it was rewarding. It has a lot of outdoor work, a lot of working with nature, so that was really my line, my interests. I had good people too."
Metz has been replaced at the helm of the parks department by Thom Miller, who comes to LaGrange County after working at a parks district in the suburbs of Chicago. A native of Portage, Michigan, Miller worked for a while at the YMCA in Angola.
Miller said he was impressed with the size of the park system in LaGrange County.
Miller said his role will be to continue implementing the vision of the park board, and continue the work done by Metz. But he also wants to grow how people in Lagrange County utilize the park system.
“I would like to think that one of the reasons I was brought in was because of my strong recreational background,” Miller said. “So now, one of the key objects is 'How do we get more into and using the parks?' That’s where I come in with 19 years of experience running programs and one-day events. That’s what my role will be going forward.”
