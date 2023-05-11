KENDALLVILLE — More than 80 scholarships and awards were doled out to recognize dozens of East Noble High School Class of 2023 students Wednesday night at the school's 57th Annual Senior Honors Night.
The hour-long program in the high school gymnasium connected students with thousands of dollars in support as students move on to their post-graduation paths.
All of East Noble's honor students with grade-point averages above 3.2 and high-honor students with GPAs of 3.5 or higher were recognized at least one, with some hard-working students getting their steps in Wednesday as they were called up several times as they collected a fat stack of scholarships.
Earlier in the day, East Noble's seniors donned their caps and gowns for their senior photo at the high school, then boarded buses to visit their old elementary schools to tour and show those youngsters at the start of their educational careers what it will look like when they, too, reach the finish line.
Here's the full list of recipients from Wednesday's Honors Night program:
Valedictorian and Salutatorian Class of 2023 – Valedictorian Addison Dills and Salutatorian Ryan Norden
East Noble High School Class of 2023 Top 10 High Honors – Addison Dills, Ryan Norden, Nathan Terry, Carver Miller, Rachel Becker, Christian Heileman, Max Bender, Rachel Hand, Bree Walmsley, Khloe Pankop
Sheri Berhalter Memorial Scholarship – Micah Weller
Josephine Kimmel Art Award – Cadence Smith
Janice Walter Memorial / East Noble Education Association Scholarship – Rachel Becker, Molly McCord, Cadence Smith, Malori Smith
ISTA Foundation Scholarship, District – Corrine Wells
Noble County Extension Homemakers Scholarship – Rachel Becker, Robert Rogers
Noble County Pork Producer Scholarship – Robert Rogers
Noble County Farm Bureau – Robert Rogers
Kendallville Lions Club Scholarship – Emma Ballard, Molly McCord
East Noble National Honor Society Scholarship – Ryan Norden
Noble REMC Scholarship – Ryan Norden
Richard Bentz Leadership Scholarship – Laney Schlichtenmyer, Addison Dills, Greyson McBride, Ryan Norden
Burton W. Rimmel Memorial Scholarship – Molly McCord
Wayne Center Elementary Parent Action Committee Scholarship – Sadie Helmkamp
North Side Elementary PTO Scholarship – Corrine Wells
South Side Elementary School PTO Scholarship – Elliot Rouch
Francis E. Vinyard V.F.W. Post #2749 Scholarship – Rachel Becker
American Legion Auxiliary Post 381 Rome City – Michele Richards
Sylvan Lake Improvement Association Scholarship – Ally Blackburn, Nathan Terry
Avilla School PTO Scholarship – Molly McCord, Rachel Hand
Zach Pruitt State Farm – Ally Blackburn, Christian Heileman
Accel International Scholarship – Lotus Sibert
American Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship – Laney Schlichtenmyer
Sandy Desper Memorial Scholarship – Max Bender
Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Scholarship – Bree Walmsley
Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa English Award – Alexa Ramsey
Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Vocal Music Award – Sierra Crump
Bargain Shoppe of the First Christian Church Scholarship – Jenna Schooley, Riley Reynolds
Parker Hannifin Corporation Scholarship – Rachel Becker
Rome City/Brimfield Lions Club Scholarship – Cassandra Stanley, Michele Richards, Nathan Terry
Richard Stonebraker Memorial Scholarships Presented by the Kendallville Rotary Club – Cameron Grawcock, Rachel Hand, Laney Schlichtenmyer, Cadance Smith
Kendallville Rotary Club Special Recognition – Ryan Norden
Delta Kappa Gamma – Rachel Becker
Roman Pride Scholarship – Nathan Terry
East Noble High School Class of 1975 Scholarship – Laney Schlichtenmyer, Jenna Schooley
Delta Theta Tau Sorority Thespian Female Award – Claire Replogle
Niccum Educational Trust – Molly McCord
Chad Wappes Memorial Scholarship – Jenna Schooley
Xi Delta Epsilon Chapter-Beta Sigma Phi Sorority – Katie West
IU Scholarship in Memory of John Atz by Tim & Anita Hess – Jenna Schooley
ENYBL/Andrew Carpenter Memorial Youth Baseball Scholarship – Carver Miller
Arthur Franklin Mapes Memorial Literary Scholarship – Alexis Ramsey
Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Scholarship – Addison Dills
Impact Award – Katie West
Kendallville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #985 Scholarship – Rachel Hand, Rachel Becker, Addison Dills, Nathan Terry, Khloe Pankop, Zaharina Ruvalcaba, Cameron Grawcock, Molly McCord
Kendallville Elks #1194 Scholarship – Max Bender, Laney Schlichtenmyer
Bollhoff, inc. – Engineering & Science Scholarship – Zaharina Ruvalcaba
Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship – Max Bender, Grant Schermerhorn
Noble County Young Professional Network Scholarship – Emma Ballard
Christine Eder & Virgie Neizer Memorial Scholarship – Khloe Pankop
Nucor Building Systems – Laney Schlichtenmyer
Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - 4 Year Academic Scholarship – Rachel Becker
Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Education Scholarship – Sadie Helmkamp, Molly McCord, Katie West
Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Katherine Lawson Memorial Art Award – Jenna Trout
Gamma Xi Chapter of Tri Kappa Thespian Male Award – Gabriel Zimmerman
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship – Ryan Norden
Arthur A. & Hazel S. Auer Scholarship – Robert Rogers
Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA IOTA Chapter Scholarship in memory of Tammi Riecke – Laney Schlichtenmyer
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship – Robert Rogers
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship – Addison Dills
Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship – Rachel Becker
Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship –Khloe Pankop
John and Mary Schermerhorn Memorial Scholarship – Sage Lawrence
Avilla Masonic Lodge Scholarship – Cameron Grawcock, Molly McCord
Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial Scholarship – Kya Mosley
Benjamin Murray Scholarship – Gabriel Zimmerman, Jenna Trout
Mayor's Youth Advisory Council Scholarship – Laney Schlichtenmyer
Noble County Memorial Scholarship #1 in Memory of: Kenneth Forker, Chester E. Dekko, Howard G. Heckner, John E. Hogan, Dorothy Mossman,
Dave Knopp, Loretta & Christine Noe, Sandra K. Shepherd, Sylvan Springs, Ruthann Richards, Linda L. Speakman-Yerick – Max Bender
Arthur A. and Hazel S. Auer Scholarship – Robert Rogers
Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarship – Addison Dills
John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in memory of their son Bill Robinson – Max Bender
Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship – Kati Mosley
Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship – Robert Rogers
Max Sneary, M. D. Memorial Scholarship – Addison Dills
East Noble Class of 1969 – Gabriel Zimmerman
Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship – Kolton Hunt
Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship –Gabriel Zimmerman
Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship – Addison Dills
Community Foundation of Noble County Top Honors – Addison Dills, Max Bender, Rachel Becker
Peter R. Bottomley Scholarship – Rachel Becker
Talia Joy Smith “Performing Arts” Scholarship – Gabriel Zimmerman
Noble County Memorial Scholarship #2 in Memory of: Kenneth Forker, Chester E. Dekko, Howard G. Heckner, John E. Hogan, Dorothy Mossman,
Dave Knopp, Loretta & Christine Noe, Sandra K. Shepherd, Sylvan Springs, Ruthann Richards, Linda L. Speakman-Yerick – Max Bender
Trent Zuehsow Memorial Scholarship – Molly McCord
Olive B. Cole Foundation Scholarships – Rachel Becker, Ally Blackburn, Claire Fear, Sadie Helmkamp, Molly McCord, Kya Mosley, Zaharina Ruvalcaba, Laney Schlichtenmyer, Raymond Strong, Katie West
Kiwanis Athletic Mental Attitude Awards – Michele Richards, Max Bender
Outstanding Senior Female Athlete – Cadence Smith
Outstanding Senior Male Athlete (Pop Guymon Award) – Carver Miller
East Noble Honor Students (3.2 To 3.49 GPA) – Aubree Speicher, Saleh Awf, Mason Cordial, Mia Gabet, Zoe McBride, Hunter Kline, Riley Reynolds, Feryal Al-Bahal, Alina Brinker, Summer Alhatrashi, Trevor Conley, Cadence Smith, Preston Jones, Damon Bentley, Haley Strong, Collin Haynes, Chase Ritchie, Lydia Keihn, Jessica Slinger, Lillian Bottjer, Dale Groff, Owynn Days, Robert Rogers, Josephine Deyo, Wesley Valenti, Dayanara Solis, Jenna Schooley, Lynnea Gruszczyk, Vittorio Bona, Layla Collins
East Noble High Honor Students (3.5 Or Above) – Rachel Becker, Addison Dills, Carver Miller, Ryan Norden, Nathan Terry, Christian Heileman, Max Bender, Greyson McBride, Rachel Hand, Sadie Helmkamp, Bree Walmsley, Khloe Pankop, Cameron Grawcock, Alicia Proxmire, Lilian Garcia, Kya Mosley, Ghalia Alawi, Claire Replogle, Alexa Ramsey, Brooke Lindsey, Ashlynn Diehl, Owen Ritchie, Gracie Gallup, Molly McCord, Zaharina Ruvalcaba, Micah Weller, Gracie Schoof, Cody Biddle, Nathanael King, Malori Smith, Sydnee Smith, Claire Fear, Kayla Carpenter, Morigan Prest, Preston Walkup, Ally Blackburn, Katie West, Sage Lawrence, Triston Hurst, Kenny Vo, Nicholas Klein, Kaitlyn Sparkman, Elliot Rouch, Kati Mosley, Ameer Ahmed, Salli Ali, Justice Christianson, Justin Hunter, Michele Richards, Raymond Strong, Ronan Fisher, Reed Hamilton, Bryson Mills, Matthew Pickering, Grant Schermerhorn, Juan Ruiz, Corrine Wells, Kaylee Ryman, Hailey Stacy, Kylee Hakey, Brendon Heileman Trevor Bell, Emma Kay, Karsten Smith, Waad Mohammed, Gracie Marzion, Laney Schlichtenmyer, Danyelle Jordan, Adriana Miller, Cassandra Stanley
Senior Department Awards
Agriscience – Robert Rogers
Business – Reed Hamilton
English – Cameron Grawcock
Family & Consumer Science – Malori Smith
Foreign Language – Kati Mosley
Instrumental Music – Lotus Sibert
Mathematics – Ryan Norden
Performing Arts – Alina Brinker
Physical Education – Easton Brown
Science – Addison Dills
Social Studies – Bryson Mills
Visual Arts – Micah Weller
Vocal Music – Alina Brinker
Multilingual Proficiency Certificates – Ghalia Alawi, Kayla Carpenter, Anthony Cabrera, Ameer Ahmed, Saleh Awf, Zaharina Ruvalcaba
Foreign Exchange Students – Yui Inaba, Amelie Windten, Rumevsa Ulusov, Lina Harbs, Maricio Federico Centurion Gomez
Military Recognition
Scholastic Excellence Award – Addison Dills
“Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence – Rachel Becker
Distinguished Athlete Award – Elliot Rouch, Cody Biddle
