KENDALLVILLE — More than 80 scholarships and awards were doled out to recognize dozens of East Noble High School Class of 2023 students Wednesday night at the school's 57th Annual Senior Honors Night.

The hour-long program in the high school gymnasium connected students with thousands of dollars in support as students move on to their post-graduation paths.

All of East Noble's honor students with grade-point averages above 3.2 and high-honor students with GPAs of 3.5 or higher were recognized at least one, with some hard-working students getting their steps in Wednesday as they were called up several times as they collected a fat stack of scholarships.

Earlier in the day, East Noble's seniors donned their caps and gowns for their senior photo at the high school, then boarded buses to visit their old elementary schools to tour and show those youngsters at the start of their educational careers what it will look like when they, too, reach the finish line.

Here's the full list of recipients from Wednesday's Honors Night program:

Valedictorian and Salutatorian Class of 2023 – Valedictorian Addison Dills and Salutatorian Ryan Norden

East Noble High School Class of 2023 Top 10 High Honors – Addison Dills, Ryan Norden, Nathan Terry, Carver Miller, Rachel Becker, Christian Heileman, Max Bender, Rachel Hand, Bree Walmsley, Khloe Pankop

Sheri Berhalter Memorial Scholarship – Micah Weller

Josephine Kimmel Art Award – Cadence Smith

Janice Walter Memorial / East Noble Education Association Scholarship – Rachel Becker, Molly McCord, Cadence Smith, Malori Smith

ISTA Foundation Scholarship, District – Corrine Wells

Noble County Extension Homemakers Scholarship – Rachel Becker, Robert Rogers

Noble County Pork Producer Scholarship – Robert Rogers

Noble County Farm Bureau – Robert Rogers

Kendallville Lions Club Scholarship – Emma Ballard, Molly McCord

East Noble National Honor Society Scholarship – Ryan Norden

Noble REMC Scholarship – Ryan Norden

Richard Bentz Leadership Scholarship – Laney Schlichtenmyer, Addison Dills, Greyson McBride, Ryan Norden

Burton W. Rimmel Memorial Scholarship – Molly McCord

Wayne Center Elementary Parent Action Committee Scholarship – Sadie Helmkamp

North Side Elementary PTO Scholarship – Corrine Wells

South Side Elementary School PTO Scholarship – Elliot Rouch

Francis E. Vinyard V.F.W. Post #2749 Scholarship – Rachel Becker

American Legion Auxiliary Post 381 Rome City – Michele Richards

Sylvan Lake Improvement Association Scholarship – Ally Blackburn, Nathan Terry

Avilla School PTO Scholarship – Molly McCord, Rachel Hand

Zach Pruitt State Farm – Ally Blackburn, Christian Heileman

Accel International Scholarship – Lotus Sibert

American Red Cross Blood Drive Scholarship – Laney Schlichtenmyer

Sandy Desper Memorial Scholarship – Max Bender

Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Scholarship – Bree Walmsley

Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa English Award – Alexa Ramsey

Beta Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Vocal Music Award – Sierra Crump

Bargain Shoppe of the First Christian Church Scholarship – Jenna Schooley, Riley Reynolds

Parker Hannifin Corporation Scholarship – Rachel Becker

Rome City/Brimfield Lions Club Scholarship – Cassandra Stanley, Michele Richards, Nathan Terry

Richard Stonebraker Memorial Scholarships Presented by the Kendallville Rotary Club – Cameron Grawcock, Rachel Hand, Laney Schlichtenmyer, Cadance Smith

Kendallville Rotary Club Special Recognition – Ryan Norden

Delta Kappa Gamma – Rachel Becker

Roman Pride Scholarship – Nathan Terry

East Noble High School Class of 1975 Scholarship – Laney Schlichtenmyer, Jenna Schooley

Delta Theta Tau Sorority Thespian Female Award – Claire Replogle

Niccum Educational Trust – Molly McCord

Chad Wappes Memorial Scholarship – Jenna Schooley

Xi Delta Epsilon Chapter-Beta Sigma Phi Sorority – Katie West

IU Scholarship in Memory of John Atz by Tim & Anita Hess – Jenna Schooley

ENYBL/Andrew Carpenter Memorial Youth Baseball Scholarship – Carver Miller

Arthur Franklin Mapes Memorial Literary Scholarship – Alexis Ramsey

Alpha Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa Scholarship – Addison Dills

Impact Award – Katie West

Kendallville Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #985 Scholarship – Rachel Hand, Rachel Becker, Addison Dills, Nathan Terry, Khloe Pankop, Zaharina Ruvalcaba, Cameron Grawcock, Molly McCord

Kendallville Elks #1194 Scholarship – Max Bender, Laney Schlichtenmyer

Bollhoff, inc. – Engineering & Science Scholarship – Zaharina Ruvalcaba

Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship – Max Bender, Grant Schermerhorn

Noble County Young Professional Network Scholarship – Emma Ballard

Christine Eder & Virgie Neizer Memorial Scholarship – Khloe Pankop

Nucor Building Systems – Laney Schlichtenmyer

Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - 4 Year Academic Scholarship – Rachel Becker

Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Education Scholarship – Sadie Helmkamp, Molly McCord, Katie West

Gamma Xi Chapter Tri Kappa Scholarship - Katherine Lawson Memorial Art Award – Jenna Trout

Gamma Xi Chapter of Tri Kappa Thespian Male Award – Gabriel Zimmerman

Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship – Ryan Norden

Arthur A. & Hazel S. Auer Scholarship – Robert Rogers

Delta Theta Tau Sorority IOTA IOTA Chapter Scholarship in memory of Tammi Riecke – Laney Schlichtenmyer

Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship – Robert Rogers

Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Profession Scholarship – Addison Dills

Oliver and Eleanor Ellenbecker Education Scholarship – Rachel Becker

Benjamin B. and Kathleen June Earley Memorial Scholarship –Khloe Pankop

John and Mary Schermerhorn Memorial Scholarship – Sage Lawrence

Avilla Masonic Lodge Scholarship – Cameron Grawcock, Molly McCord

Joseph A. and Lolita J. Hornett Memorial Scholarship – Kya Mosley

Benjamin Murray Scholarship – Gabriel Zimmerman, Jenna Trout

Mayor's Youth Advisory Council Scholarship – Laney Schlichtenmyer

Noble County Memorial Scholarship #1 in Memory of: Kenneth Forker, Chester E. Dekko, Howard G. Heckner, John E. Hogan, Dorothy Mossman,

Dave Knopp, Loretta & Christine Noe, Sandra K. Shepherd, Sylvan Springs, Ruthann Richards, Linda L. Speakman-Yerick – Max Bender

Arthur A. and Hazel S. Auer Scholarship – Robert Rogers

Hilda H. Rehwinkel Scholarship – Addison Dills

John E. and Joan E. Robinson Scholarship in memory of their son Bill Robinson – Max Bender

Cecil C. and Bettie I. Smith Scholarship – Kati Mosley

Dave Smith Memorial Scholarship – Robert Rogers

Max Sneary, M. D. Memorial Scholarship – Addison Dills

East Noble Class of 1969 – Gabriel Zimmerman

Paul Pelikan Memorial Scholarship – Kolton Hunt

Captain James M. Treesh Scholarship –Gabriel Zimmerman

Clarence and Marie Woolf Scholarship – Addison Dills

Community Foundation of Noble County Top Honors – Addison Dills, Max Bender, Rachel Becker

Peter R. Bottomley Scholarship – Rachel Becker

Talia Joy Smith “Performing Arts” Scholarship – Gabriel Zimmerman

Noble County Memorial Scholarship #2 in Memory of: Kenneth Forker, Chester E. Dekko, Howard G. Heckner, John E. Hogan, Dorothy Mossman,

Dave Knopp, Loretta & Christine Noe, Sandra K. Shepherd, Sylvan Springs, Ruthann Richards, Linda L. Speakman-Yerick – Max Bender

Trent Zuehsow Memorial Scholarship – Molly McCord

Olive B. Cole Foundation Scholarships – Rachel Becker, Ally Blackburn, Claire Fear, Sadie Helmkamp, Molly McCord, Kya Mosley, Zaharina Ruvalcaba, Laney Schlichtenmyer, Raymond Strong, Katie West

Kiwanis Athletic Mental Attitude Awards – Michele Richards, Max Bender

Outstanding Senior Female Athlete – Cadence Smith

Outstanding Senior Male Athlete (Pop Guymon Award) – Carver Miller

East Noble Honor Students (3.2 To 3.49 GPA) – Aubree Speicher, Saleh Awf, Mason Cordial, Mia Gabet, Zoe McBride, Hunter Kline, Riley Reynolds, Feryal Al-Bahal, Alina Brinker, Summer Alhatrashi, Trevor Conley, Cadence Smith, Preston Jones, Damon Bentley, Haley Strong, Collin Haynes, Chase Ritchie, Lydia Keihn, Jessica Slinger, Lillian Bottjer, Dale Groff, Owynn Days, Robert Rogers, Josephine Deyo, Wesley Valenti, Dayanara Solis, Jenna Schooley, Lynnea Gruszczyk, Vittorio Bona, Layla Collins

East Noble High Honor Students (3.5 Or Above) – Rachel Becker, Addison Dills, Carver Miller, Ryan Norden, Nathan Terry, Christian Heileman, Max Bender, Greyson McBride, Rachel Hand, Sadie Helmkamp, Bree Walmsley, Khloe Pankop, Cameron Grawcock, Alicia Proxmire, Lilian Garcia, Kya Mosley, Ghalia Alawi, Claire Replogle, Alexa Ramsey, Brooke Lindsey, Ashlynn Diehl, Owen Ritchie, Gracie Gallup, Molly McCord, Zaharina Ruvalcaba, Micah Weller, Gracie Schoof, Cody Biddle, Nathanael King, Malori Smith, Sydnee Smith, Claire Fear, Kayla Carpenter, Morigan Prest, Preston Walkup, Ally Blackburn, Katie West, Sage Lawrence, Triston Hurst, Kenny Vo, Nicholas Klein, Kaitlyn Sparkman, Elliot Rouch, Kati Mosley, Ameer Ahmed, Salli Ali, Justice Christianson, Justin Hunter, Michele Richards, Raymond Strong, Ronan Fisher, Reed Hamilton, Bryson Mills, Matthew Pickering, Grant Schermerhorn, Juan Ruiz, Corrine Wells, Kaylee Ryman, Hailey Stacy, Kylee Hakey, Brendon Heileman Trevor Bell, Emma Kay, Karsten Smith, Waad Mohammed, Gracie Marzion, Laney Schlichtenmyer, Danyelle Jordan, Adriana Miller, Cassandra Stanley

Senior Department Awards

Agriscience – Robert Rogers

Business – Reed Hamilton

English – Cameron Grawcock

Family & Consumer Science – Malori Smith

Foreign Language – Kati Mosley

Instrumental Music – Lotus Sibert

Mathematics – Ryan Norden

Performing Arts – Alina Brinker

Physical Education – Easton Brown

Science – Addison Dills

Social Studies – Bryson Mills

Visual Arts – Micah Weller

Vocal Music – Alina Brinker

Multilingual Proficiency Certificates – Ghalia Alawi, Kayla Carpenter, Anthony Cabrera, Ameer Ahmed, Saleh Awf, Zaharina Ruvalcaba

Foreign Exchange Students – Yui Inaba, Amelie Windten, Rumevsa Ulusov, Lina Harbs, Maricio Federico Centurion Gomez

Military Recognition

Scholastic Excellence Award – Addison Dills

“Semper Fidelis” Award for Musical Excellence – Rachel Becker

Distinguished Athlete Award – Elliot Rouch, Cody Biddle

