ALBION — The Albion Town Council heard an update on the still-young — but growing — Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center from the facilities manager during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Facility manager Julie Gerver said the facility located at 2080 W. C.R. 300N currently has 176 members, who participate in everything from pickleball to line dancing to euchre to volleyball and adult fitness classes.
According to the Augusta Hills website, “Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center held a soft opening on April 1, 2021, and celebrated the grand opening with an open house on May 1, 2021.”
Gerver said pickle ball is the No. 1 attraction for the center, but use of the volleyball and basketball facilities is on the rise.
She told the council that from January through July, 6,578 people utilized the gymnasium.
Gerver said the Augusta Hills isn’t just a place to do activities. It has become a social hub.
“You make friends here,” she told the council.
Augusta Hills is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4-8 p.m; on Friday and Saturday, hours are 8 a.m. to noon; and on Sunday, it is open from noon to 4 p.m.
Gerver said plans are in the works for even more offerings, including hosting 4-H leadership workshops and providing soft-play opportunities for toddlers.
Albion Town Councilwoman Abby Lindsey lauded Gerver’s efforts as facility manager.
“She’s doing an amazing job,” Lindsey said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council heard a report from water department/sewer department Superintendent Terry Forker that plans calling for replacing the town’s vac truck in 2025 may need to be moved ahead.
The replacement of the truck has been on the town’s capital plan for 2025. But recent problems with the truck, which has a 2002 chassis and was refurbished in 2008, have made the replacement more immediate.
The vac truck is used, among other purposes, to vacuum dirt and water from holes during water main breaks.
“It’s not pulling the water out of holes like it should,” Forker said.
Town workers had been putting in an increasing amount of time on in-house repairs. Those repairs aren’t just time consuming, but expensive, with some work costing $10,000-$15,000.
• The council took under advisement the lone bid received for extending a water main on Weber Road.
Pulver Asphalt Paving submitted that bid for $173,875.
The town is looking to extend its water main an additional 800 feet which would create a loop. Currently, there is only one line that services the south part of town. If that one line were to go down, a large section of homes and business would be affected.
The loop would allow water service to be continued to that area while repairs are made.
• Council President Vicki Jellison said the town has received commitments from an organizations, a business and an individual to help fund the installation of a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Albion Fire Station.
During its meeting on July 11, the Albion Town Council approved a pair of measures to help make the project a reality.
On June 30, Albion officials received news they had received a $10,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Albion Fire Station.
The Albion Town Council in July 2022 gave its blessing for Town Manager Jacob Ihrie to gather information about creating a Save Haven Baby Box location in Albion.
According to the Safe Haven website, “Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey in 2015 to give mothers/parents a safe and legal option to surrender their baby 100% anonymously. Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ mission is to prevent illegal abandonment of newborns by raising awareness, and offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis.”
According to Town Manager Jacob Ihrie, a mother who does not want her infant child or fears she cannot properly care of it can simply place the infant in the specially designed box anonymously. Using the box triggers instant notifications to emergency personnel who could take possession of the baby.
The grant will pay for the box itself, but the town will still need to come up with $5,000-$7,500 to pay installation costs.
The town could use CEDIT or Cumulative Development funds to pay for the installation costs, but fundraising efforts are under way. Jellison volunteered to contact philanthropic groups to gauge their interest in helping with the effort.
• Jellison announced the town’s annual fall celebration set for Sept. 16 has been cancelled by organizers.
