ALBION — The Albion Town Council adjusted its salary ordinance for two purposes Tuesday night.
The first was a reward.
The second was to allow for a more flexible approach to fire coverage.
The old salary ordinance limited the Albion Fire Department to paying four part-time firefighters for coverage on station.
Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber wanted to see that change because it would allow more firefighters to be eligible to participate in the program — particularly during daytime hours when volunteers are at their least available.
Amber said he was aware of at least two full-time area firefighters who were interested in picking up some part-time shifts at the Albion station, but they couldn’t because of the restriction to only four part-timers be on the roster at any one time.
Amber had initially sought to double that number to eight, but Councilman Zane Gray suggested an opened-ended policy that would allow anyone to work, increasing the odds someone would be available during daytime hours.
The ordinance change does not impact the amount of money available to pay part-time firefighters. The council had budgeted $14,892 for part-time firefighter wages, which amounts to $12.25 per hour.
Amber said he would likely be requesting an increase in the total amount available in the hopes of securing more daytime help.
Amber said the current part-timers have proven very productive with their time on station, assisting with various projects Amber could not do by himself if he were alone at the station.
The ordinance change also reflected a $1 per hour wage increase for a town employee who attained wastewater treatment credentials. Bryce Sheckler was already a licensed water treatment operator.
Also at Tuesday’s town council meeting:
• The council awarded its bid to install an 800-foot water main on Weber Road to Pulver Asphalt Paving in the amount of $173,875.
• The council gave its blessing for the Albion Park Department to solicit quotes for the ramps and special features required to outfit a skatepark.
The concrete work on the park was completed recently.
According to Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers, the park board wanted to send out proposals to firms that provide such speciality equipment, asking what these firms can provide for $90,000.
The town is not interested in getting wooden ramps, Myers noted, due to them not lasting during Indiana’s winters.
The council gave its blessing to send out the proposal.
• Myers also announced that renovation work on the Noble County Courthouse which has begun will mean there won’t be Christmas lights streaming from the top of the courthouse this season.
Renovation efforts are expected to take a year, and Myers anticipated being able to display the lights again the following Christmas season.
• Amber reported that he would be looking for an emergency generator for the Albion Fire Station. The current generator is obsolete, and during a recent power outage the old generator struggled to raise and lower the heavy doors to allow fire trucks to enter and exit.
Albion Chief Deputy Marshal Trince Hursey said there were similar issues with the large bay doors iat the Albion Municipal Building during the outage.
• Amber reported his department had recently completed its annual hose inspection. He lauded the volunteers for going through the 10,500 feet of hose in nine hours.
“Those guys knocked it out of the ballpark,” Amber said.
