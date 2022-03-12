8 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Eight people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Roy E. Brickey Sr., 61, of the 900 block of Southfield Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. Brickey was held without bond.
Danniel N. Colgan, 41, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Friday on two warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Colgan was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicholas A. Coslet, 28, of the 5900 block of West Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Coslet was held without bond.
Kristen Ferguson, 32, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, Angola, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Thurday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ferguwson was released on her own recognizance.
Thomas R. Klatt, 37, of the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Albion, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony; and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Klatt was held without bond.
Ramiro G. Martinez, 53, of the 700 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Martinez was held on $2,500 bond.
Renae McDaniels, 42, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. McDaniels was held without bond.
Nathaniel D. Smith, 24, of the 2400 block of South C.R. 300W, Columbia City, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.