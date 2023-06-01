6 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Andrew A. Barrett, 30, of the 800 block of Laural Street, Mishawaka, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Barrett was held without bond.
Wayne A. Christlieb, 36, of the 400 block of North C.R. 860W, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Christlieb was held on $2,500 bond.
Sonja K. Connell, 61, of the 100 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday by Rome City police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Connell was held without bond.
Jose L. Contreras, 21, of the 600 block of Sherwood Drive, Bristol, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor Contreras was held without bond.
Danyel M. Smith-Jackson, 30, of the 500 block of Wedgewood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:01 p.m.Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery-adult against family or member less than 14 years old with bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Smith-Jackson was held without bond.
Kyle A. Whan, 33, of the 500 block of Normandy Drive, Bluffton, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided. Whan was held on $3,500 bond.
