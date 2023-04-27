East Noble's Class of 2023 Top 10 recently celebrated their achievement with a Roots and Wings banquet last week. The class is led by valedictorian Addison Dills, front row in dress with shoes and socks, and salutatorian Ryan Norden, front row, in suit and tie. Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 are Rachel Becker, Max Bender, Rachel Hand, Christian Heileman, Carver Miller, Khloe Pankop, Nathan Terry, and Bree Walmsley. The students were joined by influential ENHS staff from their high school career.