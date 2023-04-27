KENDALLVILLE — Maybe East Noble seniors Addison Dills and Ryan Norden didn't have a whole lot in common when they first met freshman year.
But when you're on track to finish at the top of your class, and when your schedule is jammed with Advance Placement classes top to bottom, you end up spending most of your high school career with a small group of peers and end up growing close.
As Dills is set to finish as the Class of 2023's valedictorian with Norden behind her as salutatorian, neither thinks there was a real competitiveness to the race, just a lot of support for each other and everyone else who finished in the Top 10 this year.
"I've known Ryan since freshman year, I never would have thought we'd be friends, he was kind of weird," Dills said as they share a laugh in the high school front office. "He really has become one my best friends. We do a lot together. We keep each other driven to succeed."
"I don't think there's really a lot of competitiveness within our Top 10," Norden agreed. "This is really, the environment is just kind of everybody wants to work together, everybody wants to help each other out."
Dills set her sights high when she entered the halls of East Noble High School, setting a goal of finishing somewhere in the Top 10. After all, both of her older brothers had ranked there, so she wasn't going to be the odd sibling out.
Over four years, it took a lot of studying, a lot of dedication to always stay on top of her school work. She took every AP class she could find and said she found those to be more fun as she hit the lessons hard with her classmates. In the tight GPA races at the top of the class, however, one A- grade can spell doom.
"I had a lot of support from my family and my friends of course. I was always like nervous to get an A-, so I studied really hard for every test we had, I worked hard to get stuff turned in on time," Dills said.
Studying wasn't all that was on her plate, however, as she also took part in Interact Club and Science Olympiad, as well as student council where she serves as class treasurer and National Honor Society, where she was elected secretary.
Dills plans to attend Purdue University this fall to study biochemistry with future plans to either go into the medical field or marine biology.
Behind her is Norden, who was Noble County's Class of 2023 full-ride Lilly Endowment Scholarship winner, but came up No. 2 at East Noble.
He took some ribbing for that, with his mom asking "Really, second place?" and his brother dubbing him "first loser," he said with some laughs.
"Addi, she worked harder than me, she deserves it," Norden said, adding they've been "friends forever."
Like Dills, Norden's list of extracurriculars is a mile long, including working with dills in Science Olympiad and Interact Club, serving on student council and in National Honor Society as well as other activities including playing golf and serving with the Kendallville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council.
Norden will be using his Lilly scholarship to attend the University of Notre Dame to study biology as an undergrad with plans to pursue medical school afterward.
Those two lead the Top 10 in East Noble which also includes: Rachel Becker, Max Bender, Rachel Hand, Christian Heileman, Carver Miller, Khloe Pankop, Nathan Terry, and Bree Walmsley.
East Noble's Class of 2023 graduation ceremony is schedule for Sunday, June 4.
