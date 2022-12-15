KENDALLVILLE — Kids spend an inordinate amount of their daily time connected to the internet, both for school and for play.
But are they spending that time online safely?
East Noble is working to ensure that they do by mixing digital citizenship lessons into K-12 classrooms once per month.
On Wednesday, Technology Director Joanna Cook gave a presentation on how teachers are mixing lessons about online safety and security into their lesson plans.
Computer science has been a growing part of state education standards in the computer age, and East Noble has been hooked up longer than most district, having gone 1-to-1 — equipping every student with an electronic device of some kind — all the way back in 2011.
The emphasis on computer science skills came as the state began noticing that there were more unfilled jobs in the area, while many other jobs required high levels of computer aptitude, too.
"They noticed there were more and more jobs available that there weren't people available to fill," Cook said.
Since East Noble hooked its students up with computers much earlier than most and ahead of the state, the school developed its own standards on what students should be getting out of the experience.
Those original standards were 60-plus pages of skills with things like typing, word processing, utilizing email, etc.
As more schools turned more heavily into technology, the state developed its own standards that are now "much more based around concept and not around specific standards."
Computer science standards break down into data and information; computer devices and systems; impact and culture; programs and algorithms; networking and internet; and digital literacy. What's nice is that many of those concepts are easy to insert into daily English, math and science curriculums, so students are able to knock out CS standards while also getting their other subject standards accomplished, Cook said.
"A huge number of them correlate to other areas," Cook said. "They can be found in English/language arts, they can be found in science, they can be found in math."
While technology is now such an integral part of schoolwork, educators also have to stress importance of using technology responsibly from kindergarten through high school. That's where digital citizenship comes into play.
Digitial citizenship covers topics like privacy, security and managing digital identities, since an electronic footprint can not only last and follow a person for years but it can be often by found easily and by anyone who knows how to go looking, Cook said. That might be coaches doing recruiting, hiring staff at jobs or worse, scammers and predators.
Surveys show that many parents of K-12 students feel fairly confident that they're well versed in how to stay safe online — those parents are now often the first generation to grow up in the internet age — but Cook said there's a disconnect between parents knowing and sharing with their children.
"Parents may know the information but they're not always being deliberate about it," she said.
Digitial citizenship lessons are mixed into the classrooms once a month, for 15 minutes during class at the K-5 level, while longer sessions are done at the middle and high school level during academic lab period.
Those lessons can cover a gamut from educating students about being kind online, recognizing and reporting cyberbullying, how to manage privacy settings online, or how to be mindful of what their digital footprint looks like.
Cook gave an example of high school teachers using a lesson to go into popular social media apps and inform students about different privacy and sharing settings and asking them to think about what information they are giving out or giving up when they use those apps, Cook said.
And that footprint can go beyond just what a student is deliberately putting online themself.
"It's not just what they post, but what others are posting about them or sharing with others," Cook said.
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble School Board:
• Heard multiple public comments from citizens.
Several commenters spoke again this month to express opposed to a proposed gender and sexuality alliance club for LGBTQ+ students.
John Klaassen of Rome City, Bret and Eva Carpenter of Kendallville and their daughter and 2021 EN alumna, all expressed opposition. Klaassen made claims linking GSA clubs to liberal businessman and philanthropist George Soros; Eva Carpenter complained about staff asking students about preferred pronouns; Rachel Carpenter alleged a GSA club would lead to increase suicide rates for transgender students; and Bret Carpenter claimed "this is about good and evil" while speaking about transgender issues and other topics.
The board also heard from high school English teacher Charlie Barber who refuted some claims about teachers actively soliciting pronouns from students, as well as Ellie Shortridge, who spoke in support of LGBTQ+ support stating "affirming support is life-saving" for youth.
Lastly the board heard from Jude Parks, who stated he believes critical race theory is infiltrating schools and spoke against it.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Diane Gerde as special education teacher at Wayne Center Elementary; Zoe Martenies as food service assistant at East Noble High School.
Reassignments: Ali Conrad, from part-time bus driver to full-time transportation driver for East Noble School Corp.; Shelby Abbott, from instructional assistant at South Side Elementary to skill sfor success instructional assistant at South Side; Allison Davis, from instructional assistant at Wayne Center to instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary School.
New hires: Kim Luke-Scherer, as special education teacher at Wayne Center; Marcus Fry, instructional assistant at East Noble Middle School; Kris Christian, instructional assistant at South Side; Mollie Pfafman, as instructional assistant at ENMS; Amy Kesling, route driver at East Noble School Corp.; Zoe Martenies, as food service assistant at ENHS; Tammy Price, as food service assistant at ENHS; Angela Fry, as instructional assistant at Avilla Elementary; Autumn Huff, as instructional assistant at South Side; Drew Lemmon, as sixth-grade girls' basketball coach at ENMS.
• Approved bonuses for faculty and administrators rated effective and highly effective as well as certified staff.
In total, the district will give out $124,680.07 in bonuses, with $1,500 to administrators, $1,000 to teachers and $500 to classified staff.
• Heard from Superintendent Teresa Gremaux congratulate East Noble High School senior Ryan Norden, who was selected as Noble County's Lilly Endowment Scholarship winner. The scholarship covers four years of tuition with a book stipend to any Indiana college or university. Norden hopes to attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall to study biology as a precursor to medical school.
• Recognized outgoing board member Barb Babcock, who served her final meeting. Babcock served five terms totaling 20 years and choose not to seek re-election this year.
"I appreciate your support, your guidance, your criticism, that has helped me be who I am," Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said among other comments made during Babcock's farewell.
Fellow board member Jen Blackman is filling Babcock's Kendallville seat on the board, while Blackman's Wayne Township seat will be filled by Faye Kline, who narrowly won her contested race in November.
