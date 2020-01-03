Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
James D. Bagley, 55, of Rome City, was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Bagley was held without bond.
Michael R. Campbell II, 27, of the 700 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:31 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrant charging failure to appear for court. Campbell was held on $12,500 bond.
David E. Hicks, 39, of t he 2700 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Hicks was held on $4,500 bond.
Megan M. Jordan, 30, of the 1900 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Jordan was held on $4,500 bond.
Laura J. Manzer, 46, of the 300 block of East Lake Street, Topeka, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Monday on a court order. Manzer was held without bond.
Zachary J. North, 24, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. North posted $1,750 bond and was released Monday.
Cody Tuttle, 30, of the 8800 block of East C.R. 560S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Tuttle was held on $3,500 bond.
Tyler W. Wallace, 43, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:05 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Heather L. Brinkman, 46, of the 16700 block of East U.S. 20, Goshen, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Brinkman was held on $500 cash bond.
Isaac M. Troyer, 30, of the 600 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Angela D. Brickey, 29, of the 500 block of Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brickey was held on $4,500 bond.
Moises F. Navarro, 46, of the 700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of dealing cocaine or narcotic drug; dealing a synthetic drug or lookalike substance with a prior offense; possession of methamphetamine; and operating without ever having obtained a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Navarro was held without bond.
