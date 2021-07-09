KENDALLVILLE — Hop in your car from Kendallville, and you can get to Chicago in roughly three hours.
But when local pump manufacturer Flint & Walling hears materials it needs in its production process have reached Chicago? It’s no cause for celebration or even anticipation.
“It doesn’t mean anything if it’s in Chicago,” Flint & Walling president Eric Rimmel told U.S. Rep. Jim Banks during the congressman’s Thursday visit to the Kendallville plant. Getting that part from Chicago to Kendallville can take up to four weeks.
“It’s a very disruptive business model,” Rimmel said.
Banks, R-3rd, got plenty of information on both the good Flint & Walling has experienced and its challenges in an hourlong visit to the main plant.
The challenges? They included:
• Material supplies issues. When suppliers cut back on shipping materials in the beginning moments of the COVID-19 pandemic, it created a gap. Now that the economy is going strong, that gap has created a bottleneck in the supply chain, as the Chicago situation illustrates. Flint & Walling isn’t getting all of the materials it needs when it needs them.
Suppliers have changed lead times on orders from four to six weeks up to 16 weeks.
To compensate, the company is producing items that may not be shipping for several weeks to keep its manufacturing lines — and workers — busy.
And the cost of the those materials has increased roughly 100%.
• Tariffs, which tilt the scales in favor of overseas competition. John Zoeller, CEO of Flint & Walling’s parent company, Zoeller Co., gave the example of a motor in Taiwan. If Flint & Walling imports that motor, it has to pay a tariff on it. But if that motor is put into a pump, it can be imported without a tariff, in effect penalizing someone for manufacturing the pump locally.
Banks said his office would dig into the particular tariff issues discussed during Thursday’s meeting.
• Companies claiming to be American-made when only one component of a product is actually produced here.
Flint & Walling recently went through a three-month negotiation with the Federal Trade Commission regarding its designation as having its pump declared American-made. Rimmel said the process ended with Flint & Walling receiving the full support in regards to its FTC designation, but said there are loopholes other companies are using to skirt current requirements for the Made in America label.
Banks requested more information regarding the issue from Flint & Walling officials and said his office would look into the matter.
Banks pointed out that as a Republican in Washington, D.C., he is in the minority and his ability to affect policy are limited at the moment. He did say that the Trump presidency had created a more family business-friendly environment as regards to tariffs and tax reforms.
But with the Biden administration, that has changed.
“Now we see a sort of reversal,” he said. “It’s really good for Wall Street. It’s not good for Main Street.”
Banks also blamed the current administration for another issue Flint & Walling and other businesses are facing — worker shortages. The various COVID relief measures and expanded unemployment benefits have made people less likely to need a job.
“It’s bad for Indiana’s economy if people are incentivized not to work,” Banks said. “That’s bad public policy.”
Zoeller said some people don’t think work forces will be affected when businesses are taxed more.
“It’s unrealistic,” he said of that expectation. “Businesses will react to changes — good or bad.”
While Banks got some marching orders from Flint & Walling regarding measures to work on in Congress, he also received good news about the health of the company.
In the last five years, Flint & Walling has increased its local work force from 150 to 260 employees. Three years ago, it opened a new plant in the former Essex Wire building at 800 W. Mitchell St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.