CROMWELL — The dilapidated Cromwell Community Center and the old school building behind it could be a step closer to demolition.
Both buildings pose safety risks.
Town council members learned from Cromwell marshal Mike Hatfield that a local company may be interested in demolishing both buildings. Hatfield is acquainted with the company’s owners. Hatfield said the owners also work with someone who can assess whether asbestos poses any problems.
The council asked Hatfield to get quotes for demolition from the owners as a first step in planning to remove the buildings.
In other business, the council acted to approve pay applications No. 3 ($77,485.12) and No. 4 ($102,190.84) and work allowance No. 3 ($2,615) and No. 1 ($130,000) for the ongoing water rehabilitation project. An invoice for $11,600 from DLZ, the town’s engineering firm, was also approved.
Casey Erwin of DLZ said the pay applications were for materials and concrete. The work allowances were for system integration in the water plant as new equipment arrives.
Erwin said Kirk Brothers continues with concrete and foundation work at the water treatment plant. He noted that some equipment already on order for the plant will not arrive until spring or summer.
Council member sJerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and DeVon Miller held a lengthy discussion on options for the Solomon Creek culvert project in partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The Solomon Creek sewer replacement is complicated because it runs underneath the CSX railroad tracks. The sewer line under the tracks was relined in the past, but its current condition is unknown. Erwin presented two options for the council to consider:
• Option A: The town maintains the gravity sewer line which goes under Solomon Creek and the railroad tracks. Egg Innovations connects its existing private sewer line to the town’s sewer line, and the town gets a new pump station.
• Option B: The town installs a grinder station, the sewer line under the railroad tracks is abandoned and a small sewer line runs under the creek to Egg Innovations. The grinder station requires extensive construction and disturbance to Egg Innovations truck access and is expensive to maintain. Power and gas lines would have to be relocated.
Council members ultimately chose Option A, but acknowledged that Option B was more attractive as a long-term solution.
The council took a practical approach to repair a tank in the wastewater treatment plant that has a rusted-out bottom, agreeing to borrow $36,702 from the Stormwater Fund to deposit into the Sewer Fund for the repair. The repair can’t wait, as the plant can’t operate without it. A new tank is out of the question, too expensive for the funds in the budget.
Clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley will check into the requirements for payback for an internal loan between funds.
In other business:
• Six to eight Astbury employees are in town working with the water rehabilitation project, but are not available for town residents’ problems. Residents should only contact Cromwell utilities manager Josh Koontz of Astbury for utilities issues.
• Devon Miller said he witnessed a West Noble school bus travel in a town alley, which is not permitted. Marshal Hatfield said he would contact the West Noble transportation director for clarification.
• The salt and sand storage area will be demolished and rebuilt with large concrete blocks.
• Cromwell’s Clean Up Day is May 20, with details to be announced.
• Townwide Garage Sale Days are June 22-24.
