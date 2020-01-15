LIGONIER — It wasn’t easy for Ligonier Chief of Police Bryan Shearer to make such a big ask.
But, in his view, it was completely necessary.
At the first Ligonier Common Council meeting of the year, Shearer asked for approval to look to hire another full-time officer.
“I never, in my 18 years as chief, have approached the council the first meeting of the year to ask for more and/or for more personnel,” Shearer said.
Reasoning for this goes back to Shearer’s attempt last year to bring his undercover narcotics officer from part-time to full-time through grant funding.
Pulling numbers for the work the undercover officer had done with Noble County’s drug task force for the grant application put the team’s work into perspective for Shearer.
A brief rundown Shearer gave the council Monday night of this work included:
- 23 suspects arrested
- Three stolen firearms recovered
- Several thousand dollars worth of automotive parts recovered
- About $7,000 seized
- Five pounds of marijuana seized
- 20 grams of cocaine seized
- 55 pounds of methamphetamine seized in the last two weeks
Shearer emphasized that the seizures made are just what the drug task force is aware of.
“That’s what we know about,” he said.
Adding another officer to the Ligonier Police Department would let the current part-time undercover officer become full-time without losing part of the force.
Ligonier Mayor Patty Fisel fully supported the addition if funding could be secured.
“I think every one of us here knows someone who has been affected by drugs, and we know what it does and how it affects families,” Fisel said.
Chances that funds could be available were looking positive Monday night, as Clerk-Treasurer Barb Hawn said the capital plan was looking “healthier” going into this year than anticipated, and she said she will continue to meet about the budget this week.
If an officer is added, this will be the 12th officer at the Ligonier Police Department, two of which work at West Noble schools, with one school resource officer’s pay coming from the school.
The council unanimously voted to allow Shearer to add an officer if the budget allows for it.
In other business, the council also unanimously re-approved councilperson Ken Schuman as president, a role he’s held all of his five terms in office.
The board also allowed funds to be encumbered from 2019 to 2020 to pay for projects that were budgeted but not completed in the calendar year.
In his report as a department head, Shearer said final plans for the new fire station will be reviewed this week for bids to open up soon.
“We’re looking at mid-February to bid that project, and then, hopefully, whoever gets awarded that contract is ready to take off and get going,” Shearer said.
Hawn said the bonds for the project go through in March.
Parks Director Travis Brimhall said enrollment for winter activities at the recreation center had been up, with 60 kids in the K-3 basketball league, 20 people in senior fitness and 15 in aerobics.
