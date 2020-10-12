Several booked into
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
James J. Parker, 46, of the 400 block of Old Bog Road, was arrested at 11:02 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment. Parker was held on $2,500 bond.
Cory J. Chapala, 31, of the 6100 block of Schlatter Road, Leo, was booked at 9:23 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Kenneth S. Duttweiler, 43, of the 300 block of East Fifth Street, Wolf Point, Minnesota, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Christopher M. Myers III, 30, of the 500 block of South Gonser, Ashley, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a pair of warrants. No charging information provided. Myers was held without bond.
Cameron O. Wade, 25, of the 900 block of Villa Terrace, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. Wade was held on $2,500 bond.
Bradley D. Walz, 33, of the 11700 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Walz was held without bond.
Steven D. Anthony, 64, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, Kendallville, was booked at 10:03 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order relating to an original Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Stephanie A. Erickson, 35, of the 2700 block of Northgate Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Erickson was held on $2,500 bond.
David B Franklin Jr., 40, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Franklin was held without bond.
Tiffany R. Miller, 37, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of battery on a child, a Level 5 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Blaike M. Zimmerman, 26, of the 8800 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:22 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. Zimmerman was held on $7,500 bond.
Taylor J. Havert, 23, of the 1000 block of Bellvue Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 9:41 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence based on a court order charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Brock W. Heintzelman, 31, of the 3800 block of North C.R. 650W, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Heintzelman was held on $2,500 cash bond.
Israel Hernandez, 39, of the 300 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hernandez was held without bond.
Chad M. Kelley Jr., 27, of the 1500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence on a court order charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Robyn S. Lambright, 54, of the 400 block of Edgewater Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Lambright was held on $2,500 bond.
Adam M. Pickering, 30, of the 2400 block of Redwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9;41 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence on a court order. No further charging information provided.
Michael R. Campbell II, 28, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Campbell was held without bond.
Matthew R. Heine, 39, of the 9300 block of North Oak Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to a Level 6 felony. Heine was held on $500 cash bond.
Charlie C. Roark, 28, of the 10200 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor; and intimidation. Roark was held without bond.
Glenn J. Rugg, 39, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Rugg was held without bond.
Jeremiah A. Yuhas, 37, of the 800 block of Union Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Yuhas was held on $1,000 bond.
