KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School produced its first graduating class in 1967, a fusion of students from the Rome City, Avilla and Kendallville high schools during the consolidation tsunami of the 1960s.
But as the decades grew an ever larger pool of alumni, there hasn’t been an official alumni association to keep these former classmates connected to each other and with the school system. Some graduating classes have created their own social media pages to maintain connection. Former students from the Avilla, Rome City and Kendallville schools have also had some informal small groups.
Now there is an official association.
East Noble superintendent Dr. Teresa Gremaux and EN Outreach Coordinator Jamie Hall have launched an East Noble Alumni Association page on the school corporation’s website, https://www.eastnoble.net/page/alumni.
The first phase is gathering contact information from alumni and providing a newsletter to keep alumni up-to-date on what’s happening at East Noble now.
Germaux worked at Manchester Community Schools, where she helped to found an alumni association. She saw the association’s positive benefits and how good things can come from such an organization.
“We had an alumni association in my previous district,” Gremaux said. “I wanted to start one here. The committee has spent two or three months talking about what information is needed, what to do and how to gather it to create the website.”
Many school districts use their alumni associations to tap into opportunities for alumni to serve as guest speakers in classes or as mentors to students, Gremaux said. Alumni could serve as guest teachers in their field of expertise, be speakers for career day, or be keynote speakers at a larger event.
Alumni associations can also offer an avenue for financial support from former students for current projects going on in the school district.
Hall has been doing the prep work to launch the East Noble Alumni Association website page. She began to learn how many people it would take to collect information, and how any people to react to the website and social media pages to make the association successful.
“I reached out to other high schools to see how to do it,” Hall said. “It’s a page within the East Noble website so that people can connect with classes and social media pages. We looked at websites to see what information to gather, such as occupation, and where they live.”
Hall is also looking for ways to include alumni from East Noble’s predecessor high schools so that they can remain a part of the school community.
“We would love for people to share the website with their classmates,” Gremaux said. “We need to really put out the word to the Avilla, Rome City and Kendallville grads. They are part of us.”
Gremaux said the second phase would reach out to connect with “friends” of East Noble schools. These friends are people who didn’t attend East Noble but now live here and want to support the school system.
According to the website page information, forming an East Noble Alumni Association is a step toward the future goal of forming an East Noble Foundation to offer donation opportunities to programs and projects that are not otherwise funded.
In addition to gathering contact information, the website has other community links and recent newsletters about school events for alumni to access.
