KENDALLVILLE — Special Olympics Indiana Noble County is alive and well despite the pandemic, but needs funds to support its activities for 2022.
“We are almost four years old,” said Noble County coordinator Laura Pepple. “The community has been very supportive with financial support, but we’ve had no fundraisers during COVID. We need funds.”
Pepple and her volunteers worry that there won’t be enough money for Noble County’s core group of 15 athletes to make the trip to the Indiana Summer Games at Indiana State University, Terre Haute, next summer. Expenses include three nights of lodging, plus food and transportation.
Special Olympics also provides social events such as dances, pizza nights, movie nights to help the athletes develop their interpersonal skills.
Noble County’s athletes compete in basketball, cheerleading, Unified Fit Club, track and field, power lifting, corn toss (known as cornhole in some circles) and bowling, the most popular sport.
Cathy Thieme, treasurer for Special Olympics Noble County, said the organization lost momentum because of the pandemic, when events and fundraisers were canceled. She said many of the athletes have health issues that may make them a higher risk for COVID-19, so adherence to COVID-19 guidelines has been especially strict.
“We are very organized,” Theime said, “Our management team and leaders are strong, but our tires are spinning.”
Pepple said Noble County’s athletes powered through 2020 by staying engaged in Special Olympics activities, even when games and pratices were canceld. The Athlete Leadership Council, made up of athletes, planned, set up and executed a picnic and several other events to foster their leadership skills.
Pepple and Thieme helped to found Special Olympics Indiana Noble County after DeKalb County’s Special Olympics basketball athletes went undefeated in the USA Games in Seattle, Washington in 2018.
A Noble County athlete, Cal Baker, had played on DeKalb’s team because there wasn’t a Special Olympics organization in his home county.
Pepple was a special eduction teacher for 13 years and is now a school counselor at Wayne Center Elementary School. Pepple’s husband, Ryan, is a good friend of Baker’s father, Brad, and had been a Teacher of the Year. Laura and Ryan were invited to go to the USA Games to see the DeKalb Special Olympians play.
The atmosphere was electric. The DeKalb team went undefeated through the bracket, capturing the tournament championship.
“Laura called me from Seattle and said ‘This is so cool!’” Thieme recalled.
Pepple and Thieme got to work, recruiting athletes through a Facebook page with 1,000 followers, through friends, through the schools and through word-of mouth.
The County management Team’s 10 members meet monthly. Officers, coaches, assistant coaches, volunteers and fundraising coordinators all share their expertise.
An upcoming annual event, the Polar Plunge in Allen County, will raise money for Special Olympians on Feb. 12. And if a dip into icy water in winter isn’t your style, you can donate to the cause on the event’s Facebook page without getting wet.
Pepple said new athletes are welcome. Special Olympians must be age 8 or older and have intellectual disabilities. Email Pepple at lpepple@eastnoble.net for information.
Donations may be sent to Special Olympics Indiana Noble County in care of county coordinator Laura Pepple, 2001 Jonathan St., Kendallville IN 46755.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.