Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Alisha C. Adkins, 42, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 700E, Union City, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Adkins was held on $2,500 bond.
Alicia M. Cripps, 44, of the 9900 block of East Starry Eyed Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Dominic J. Digeronimo, 37, of the 2100 block of Point West Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Digeronimo was held on $2,500 bond.
Rebekah J. Meade, 42, of the 800 block of South Second Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:59 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Meade was released on her own recognizance.
Joey R. Sumner, 35, of the 300 block of Race Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Sumner was held without bond.
Burt A. Watson, 52, of the 11300 block of East C.R. 750S, Helmer, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Watson was held without bond.
Bonnie C. Hoff, 50, of the 3100 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was booked at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Cheri L. Ogle, 40, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ogle was held without bond.
Samuel N. Shepherd III, 24, of the 100 block of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shepherd was held without bond.
Eric M. Arreola, 35, of the 900 block of Rochester Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. Friday by Rome City police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Arreola was held without bond.
Jay A. Becker, 58, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a hold issued by the prosecutor’s office. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Mark A DeCamp, 57, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a court order. No charging information provided. DeCamp was held without bond.
Jason M. Geiger, 46, of the 300 block of Willowbrook Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Geiger was held without bond.
David J. Goble, 27, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Goble was held without bond.
Jo L. Johnson, 58, of the 74000 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a hold issued by the prosecutor’s office. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Heather A. Logan, 42, of the 800 block of Chambers Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Thursday by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Logan was held on $2,500 bond.
Vanessa M. Ramirez, 33, of the 4500 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Ramirez was held on $1,500 bond.
Michael Skillen, 40, of the 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Skillen was held on $1,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.