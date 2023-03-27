KENDALLVILLE — Should Kendallville industries have to pay $22 or more in order to get a tax break?
After a nearly hour-long discussion Monday, the Economic Development Advisory Commission didn’t make a definitive decision, but the group had a robust discussion once again this month as it wrestles with a revamp of its tax abatement guidelines.
In a conversation that hosted Kendallville City Council President Jim Dazey, as well as guests including council member Regan Ford, Jerry Kessler and Campbell and Fetter’s Larry Doyle, the result was Dazey offering for the council to draft a document with its ideas and submit that to the EDAC for review.
Dazey was invited to the meeting to converse with board members after the EDAC had submitted its proposed updates to the city tax abatement guidelines to the council back in January, but the resolution has not moved since due to hangups in the Law and Ordinance Committee with certain aspects of it.
Particularly, reintroduction of job creation requirements as well as a hike in the wage requirements included were sticking points for Dazey.
“The thing that I disagreed with and the biggest problem I was having was the mandatory hiring of five individuals or five or 10 or 15 individuals to receive a tax abatement and I think that’s great and workable for a new building, for a new industry that’s building, they’re going to have to hire,” Dazey said during his lengthy intro. “But to have one of our existing building or businesses to have to hire five or 10 or 15 to receive a tax abatement, we can’t fill the jobs we have now. We have help wanted ads all over town, everyone is hiring.
“I feel the job of the council is to offer assistance to anyone that is wanting to grow in Kendallville, Indiana whether that’s existing businesses that are asking to buy equipment, add on to their place of business or whatever. I feel that it’s the council’s obligation or duty to assist them to accomplish what they’re trying to accomplish,” Dazey added.
The wage number at discussion was $22 per hour as a requirement for businesses seeking a tax abatement.
Doyle presented figures about the U.S. Social Security consumer price index increases, noting that the city’s previous wage requirement of $17.50 would be $21.32 nowadays based on the inflationary increases that Social Security has put through.
“All’s your doing is taking the inflation and this is the number Social Security uses,” Doyle said. “So when you talk the $17.50, we’re starting, in the increases we’re talking about over the last five years. It takes you right to that $22.”
Kessler argued that in order to provide a livable wage, companies need to be paying those higher amounts.
On the flip side, city leaders including Dazey and Mayor Suzanne Handshoe were conflicted about cases in which existing companies, especially home-grown firms to northeast Indiana, continue to try to expand but don’t have the same means to hike wages to that higher level like a multi-national might.
“I look at home-grown companies that are paying $19 or $20 for their employees that are trying to keep up and trying and I see that entirely different than a company that makes that decision out-of-state,” Handshoe said.
Meanwhile Dazey noted that while a tax abatement voluntarily sets aside some tax burden on a company in the short-term, the city does benefit from the additional investment long term. To set hard limits on abatements might preclude a firm from accessing that benefit and helping them grow.
“I would rather have seven years or 10 years from now, have the assessed value of that business rather than what it was seven years ago,” Dazey said. “Taxes don’t stop after that abatement runs off.”
That being said, board members and visitors all seemed to agree that tax abatements are just one small slice of any company’s bottom line. No one could think of a situation where a company decided not to make a new investment or closed up and moved out because an abatement wasn’t granted.
The counterargument from Doyle, however, was why would the city want to incentivize a company that’s not going to pay that higher wage. If the city wants to grow and advance and create a better financial future, it shouldn’t reward firms that aren’t going to help workers get there.
“Why are you going to incentivize lower paying jobs? how does the community move ahead by incentivizing lower paying jobs?” Doyle asked, also noting that meanwhile the city has to constantly up its offerings and pay to conduct its own business, too. “You need more income at the city and the county level in order to pay your people those competitive wages so those services can be provided. And the cost of those police cars and fire trucks don’t go down and they’re only paid for one way.
“When you give an abatement, the cost of that doesn’t go away, it’s a shift to the rest of the taxpayers,” Doyle said.
EDAC member Jerry Steinbarger asked how much, though, is that cost? Is it dollars or cents?
Board members couldn’t say, but running the math would show the cost to everyone else is low.
For example, if the city abated $1 million in new investment and if nothing else changed — if the city’s assessed value and tax levies stayed the same to the next year — the cost of such an abatement would be about 0.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
For a person with a $200,000 house, the difference between granting an abatement or not would be about $2.50 per year in their property taxes, less if their home is worth less.
EDAC member Dr. Alan Roush brought some consensus to the board, asking if everyone generally agreed that, for new companies moving in, than $22 per hour sounded reasonable. No one disagreed.
But for existing companies or for retail businesses, which are subject to a narrower type of tax abatement than industry, perhaps the city needed a slightly different set of guidelines.
That was, more or less, what Dazey said he was after, seeing different situations for those different classes of businesses.
“I think there’s less that we’re disagreeing on,” Roush said, suggesting the city might need to think of abatements in terms of “three buckets.”
As the conversation wound down, EDAC President Jeff Platt asked Dazey what he needed next from the board, to which Dazey suggested that maybe the city council needed to take the next step and draft its ideas of new tax abatement guidelines.
Those suggestions would then be submitted back to the EDAC for review and discussion, a counterproposal to what the board sent the council earlier this year.
Board members were agreeable to that idea and closed the discussion for this month.
