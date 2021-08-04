LAGRANGE — Show off your classic car and help a family battling to get their daughter healthy this Saturday at Everage Auto just north of LaGrange.
The LaGrange car lot will be hosting the first-ever Daniah Nieto Car Show and Fundraiser this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
The event was created to help the family of Nieto, a 10-year-old Lakeland Intermediate School student, cope with the costs associated with traveling to Chicago where Nieto is being treated for two extremely rare medical conditions. Nieto suffered from two linked genetic mutations — Smith-McCort Dysplasia and Dyggve-Melchior-Clausen Dysplasia. Those conditions result in uncharacteristic and somewhat abnormal skeletal development and are characterized by shorter limbs, a shorter trunk, and a barrel chest. These conditions are not noticeable at birth, and the condition is so rare fewer than 100 cases have been observed worldwide.
Recently, Nieto underwent a day-long surgery to remove the first two vertebrae in her neck that were deteriorating and stop her from walking or using her hands. The surgery removed those vertebrae, taking the pressure off her spinal column, once again allowing her nervous system to communicate with hands and legs, opening the door to Nieto being able to walk again.
Nieto is back home and continuing her recovery. She hopes to be able to return to school later this fall.
Nieto’s stepfather, Will Koda, said his daughter’s surgery appears to have been a success, and the feeling in both Nieto’s hands and feet are returning. Koda said Nieto now much go through an intense session of physical therapy as doctors and therapists start to coax Nietro’s muscles back and allowing the young girl to walk again.
Nieto is a patient of the world-famous Shriners Hospital for Children – Chicago which specializes in childhood orthopedics and treatment for spinal cord injuries. They met with Daniah late last year and studied her case, formulating a plan they’d hoped would get Daniah back on her feet.
While Shriner’s Hospital doesn’t charge patients for care, Shriner patient families must pay for the cost associated with travel and accommodations to stay in Chicago while their child is being treated. Nieto will be required to stay in Chicago for her physical therapy for at least three weeks.
“It’s created a bit of a financial bump for us,” said her stepfather.
All the proceeds raised by Saturday’s event will go to help the family cope with the cost associated with traveling with and caring for Nieto as she mends.
The cost to enter the car show is $25. Three winning cars will be selected and their owners will receive trophies. A special award will be presented by Nieto herself to the car she decides she likes the best.
The car dealership will clear away its inventory of cars to make room to host the event. The business is located just off of S.R. 9 just north of LaGrange.
In addition to the car show, the event will feature a bounce house and several carnival-style games. Guests will purchase tickets to play those games. All the proceeds raised by the sale of those tickets will be donated to Nieto’s family.
Several local food vendors also said they will be setting up at the event.
Nieto’s family maintains a Facebook page for friends to keep up on Daniah’s progress. That page can be found at Facebook.com/daniahnieto/.
