LAGRANGE – One meeting down, three to go.
With the first stop on its four stop listening tour in the books, the LaGrange County Community Foundation is inviting Shipshewana residents to join them this Wednesday to share their vision about the future of LaGrange County.
Envision LaGrange County, a project of the LaGrange County Community Foundation and the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation encourages local residents to engage in a discussion about the future growth and prosperity of the county.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation will continue the discussion about LaGrange County’s future Wednesday at the Wolfe Community Building in Shipshewana. The foundation will host its second Community Conversation from 6–7:30 p.m., inviting local residents and business owners to talk about their hopes and vision for the direction of LaGrange County’s future.
Other meetings include: Thursday, Oct. 24, Topeka Fire Department, from 6-7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 7, Stroh Fire Department, from 6-7:30 p.m.
The purpose of Envision LaGrange County is to engage the community in shared goals about LaGrange County’s future and achieve consensus on the county’s most pressing needs. The project will help the Community Foundation better understand how they can serve the county and inform future funding decisions.
The Community Conversations are open to the public and provide an opportunity for residents and business owners to share personal stories about what is important to them, what they hope to see in LaGrange County and what they believe to be significant challenges facing the community.
After the conclusion of the Community Conversations, the Community Foundation will host a luncheon to announce the results of Envision LaGrange County. The luncheon will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 215 in LaGrange.
“We encourage LaGrange County residents to join and share their experiences,” said LaGrange County Community Foundation Executive Director Octavia Yoder. “We want to know what’s important to our county. Envision LaGrange County will help the Community Foundation better understand the needs and how we can assist with community projects.”
“Since I have arrived in LaGrange County over a year ago, one constant theme has persisted, ‘Where are we going as a community?’ We want the community to shape the future for LaGrange County – what we can become now and in the distant future. It is so important for each citizen to realize they have a voice in this process. I encourage all to step forward and voice their thoughts about the future of our community,” said Bill Bradley, president and CEO of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp..
Envision LaGrange County is funded through a community leadership grant from Lilly Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow Phase VII. The Endowment allocated $48.9 million to help community foundations in their efforts to provide leadership for local efforts in addressing high priority challenges and opportunities in their communities.
Founded in 1991, the LaGrange County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides permanent community resources through scholarships and grants. The Community Foundation’s mission is to support generosity, leadership and service in LaGrange County.
To learn more about Envision LaGrange County, please visit LCCF.net/EnvisionLaGrangeCounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.