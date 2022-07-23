AVILLA — Residents of the Avilla Mobile Home Park will now have to take another route to get to their property.
The Avilla town council made the decision to close the entrance to the park on Autumn Hills Road permanently after the town received complaints from park residents about vehicles speeding.
The road has no sidewalks and children in the park often walk down Autumn Hills Road to catch their school bus. Council Member Bill Krock said this has been an issue for the last two years.
“We have had a continuation of people speeding down the road and potentially putting kids walking on the street in danger,” he said.
In response, the town put in speed bumps on the road to help curb people from speeding. The bumps still didn’t stop people from speeding. There were drivers that decided to spin their wheels on the speed bumps, hoping they could loosen them.
He said you could hear drivers coming down the road and spinning their wheels throughout the day.
“They would also drive on people’s lawns to avoid the speed bumps,” he said. “The owner of the mobile park was in support of closing the entrance.”
The entrance will be closed for now until road gets sidewalks installed. For now, residents will have to enter the park through 4th Street.
The council did consider the issues with safety, discussing how first responders would be able to enter the park during an emergency.
After speaking with the town police and fire departments, they said they didn’t find any issues with having only one entrance to the park.
He said police generally can’t patrol the area because the park is private property unless they have reason to do so.
“The vast majority of residents at the park were in support of closing the Autumn Hills entrance,” he added.
The entrance will have concrete barriers put in to officially close it. The town may be able to install sidewalks through community crossing grants in the future if they get approval for them.
He said the town hopes to get a grant approved for sidewalks by 2024.
The mobile park’s owner Dawn Castleman supported the town’s decision and feels it will be beneficial to them.
“We see the pros and cons of this decision. Obviously, there will be less traffic while also being inconvenient for some to drive around,” she said.
She noted their park gets a lot of traffic and they often have people speeding near their park.
“Hopefully, people will slow down. We’re disappointed the speed bumps didn’t work,” she added.
