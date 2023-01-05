KENDALLVILLE — Ring-a-ling ka-ching — Noble County's annual holiday red kettle campaign pulled in just over $31,000 in donations this season.
The total came up shy of this year's goal of $35,000, but the campaign still raised $31,234.35 during the holidays.
Noble County Salvation Army unit chairwoman and Common Grace Ministries Executive Director Angie Kidd said the campaign lost two days due to frigid weather and those can be big final push days as the county raised $4,220 in the finals days of 2021, for example.
Kettles were hosted at Kroger in Kendallville and Ligonier, Miller’s in Rome City, Doc’s Hardware in Albion and Walmart in Kendallville.
"We would have made it if not for the weather. Well done, Noble County!" Kidd said.
Kidd extends her thanks to many local volunteers including Rose Benjamin, Common Grace scheduler and social media guru; Ellyne Sollenberger, Kendallville scheduler extraordinaire; Skip Rash, the money man; Jerry Burghduff, Rome City point man; Christina Pena and Shelly Long, Common Grace board members who boost Ligonier; and every single person who got out there to ring a bell.
Fourteen groups covered every hour for a single door 18 times in the Take-A-Day Challenge this year. They rang for a total of 188 hours and raised $11,854.97, equating to $63.06 per hour.
The random winner of the TAD Challengers is Albion Lions Club ringing at Doc’s Hardware.
The high kettle for the third year in a row goes to First Christian Church in Kendallville with a total of $3,418.80. The high kettle challenge requires the money to be in the kettle during the ringing hours on the day of their challenge.
Red Kettle funds raised in Noble County help your neighbors all year long. Ten percent of the funds go to the state office to provide the checkbooks and support services needed to get the funds into the hands of the people who need them. Twenty percent goes to headquarters for disaster response, supporting Salvation Army response during natural disasters or war aid.
The remaining 70% of the money stays locally in Noble County to support programs and charities.
In 2022, 552 households (772 individuals) were assisted with Red Kettle funds from the 2021 kettle. Rent, utility, lodging, obtaining ID’s and vital documents, Tools for Schools, Disaster Funds, and extra food assistance for seniors and working families were all provided from donated funds.
Schedules are already open for next year's bell ringing at registertoring.com.
