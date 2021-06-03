ALBION — Citing a decrease in demand, hours have been reduced for June for the Noble County COVID-19 vaccine clinic being operated in the lower level of the Noble County Public Library’s Central Branch.
The shot clinic will be open through June from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 1-5 p.m. on Fridays, according to Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County’s health officer.
The clinic will close at the end of June.
“We just don’t have enough arms,” Gaff said. “The interest in getting vaccinated has decreased enormously,” Gaff said.
For the last month or so, the majority of people coming to the vaccine clinic in Albion have been those receiving a second dose.
The clinic has been accepting walk-ins as well as those who have made appointments.
“We accept walk-ins,” he said. “So far, we haven’t seen a great number of walk-ins.”
Walk-ins are problematic as the Moderna vaccine used by the clinic has a shelf life. A 10-dose vial has to be used within 10 hours once it is opened or it cannot be used. Having enough vaccine to meet walk-in demand can be tricky, Gaff said.
Noble County’s vaccination rate remains well below the state average, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 43.5% of all Hoosiers ages 12-and-older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The number of 12-15 year old fully vaccinated will go up as most of that age group is not yet eligible for its second dose, which must take place a month after the initial vaccine is given.
In Noble County, 32.5% of residents have been fully vaccinated.
The Noble County Health Department will continue to push other methods of getting more of its citizens vaccinated, including offering mobile shot clinics for industry and schools.
For now, Gaff described the interest in new people getting the first dose of the vaccine as “sparse.”
A ZIP code breakdown provided by the state shows the west side of Noble County with the lowest vaccination rates compared to the east side.
Gaff said he would not speculate as to why one part of the county had lower rates than another, but he was hoping a special Centers for Disease Control task force addressing similarly low rates in LaGrange and Kosciusko counties might shed some light on the situation.
Neighboring Kosciusko County has a similar, albeit slightly higher, vaccine rate compared to Noble County at 33.9%, although it has pockets on the west side of that county that are sub-20%.
LaGrange County, with its high Amish population, has the lowest fully vaccinated rate among Indiana’s 92 counties at just 21.6%. Western LaGrange County ZIP codes, which have the highest density of Amish families, are barely above 10% vaccine rate.
By early July, Gaff said he hoped the task force would be able to “help us understand how we can penetrate that population. We would love to know what the barriers might be.”
