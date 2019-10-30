AVILLA — Meeting in special session Monday, the Avilla Town Council approved a resolution to participate in an auction involving land adjacent to the town park off West Albion Street.
The town council declined to specify what it would do if it were able to obtain the property, saying it would be for “future use.”
Schrader Auction will be auctioning off approximately 81 acres of land in four tracts beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at Country Heritage Winery, 0185 C.R. 68, LaOtto.
The land abuts the western boundary of the Avilla Town Park, and is outside of the town’s corporate limits but within the town’s zoning jurisdiction.
The land is zoned for agricultural uses.
The council declined to say how much of the land it may be interested in purchasing, but tract 1 of the auction consists of approximately 15 acres, and is the section which adjoins town property.
By state law, the price any municipality can pay for real estate is limited to the average price of two independent appraisals plus a 3% buyer’s premium.
Elena Hinkson, who lives on West Albion Street, attended Monday’s meeting and expressed concern about what the town had planned for the property should it be purchased. She said she and her husband live on the property which adjoins the west side of the park, south of tract 1.
“I hate to see a parking lot come in,” Hinkson said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council voted not to have a pair of bump-outs on Albion Street where it intersects with Haines Street. Those two bump-outs would be a problem for school buses attempting to turn from Haines Street onto Albion Street, the town was told by the East Noble School Corp.’s transportation director.
“He guaranteed they’d be running over the curb,” Utilities Superintendent Brian Carroll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.