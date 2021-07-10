KENDALLVILLE — She calls it a listening tour.
But for Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, it’s more of a victory tour.
While some states were mired in controversy regarding alleged voter fraud during the 2020 election, Indiana had its highest voter turnout since 1992 and few — if any — complaints.
“We’ve had about zero negative feedback,” Sullivan said Friday as her tour reached Kendallville. “We had a very successful election in the state of Indiana.
“We are in a great place as a state. We have a solid election process.”
Sullivan serves as Indiana’s 62nd Secretary of State, according to her online biography. Previously, she served as state representative for northern Evansville and Newburgh since 2014 and is a former Fortune 500 automotive engineer and small business owner, as well as a wife and mother of three.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in March that Sullivan was his pick to replace Connie Lawson as Indiana’s new secretary of state. Lawson announced her resignation in February.
Sullivan’s mission now is to continue the level of success shown in the Indiana election process and to held educate Hoosiers on that success so voter confidence in the process remains at a high level.
Sullivan’s office is going through Indiana’s voter list to make sure it is accurate, and said no major changes are needed to a voting system that is working.
“We have a strong process in which Hoosiers run Hoosier elections,” she said.
Indiana has a voter ID law in place requiring voters to present a picture ID at the polls with an address that matches their voter registration. Early voting is available up to one month ahead of Election Day, with counties able to decide how many sites to offer and with many locally providing good availability. And the state does regular maintenance on its voter rolls in an effort to keep them up to date, removing people who have moved out of a particular county but may still be registered there.
After allowing no-reason absentee voting by mail in the spring 2020 primary due to the pandemic, Indiana returned to its usual vote-by-mail procedures in the fall, requiring a person to cite a specific reason why they can’t vote in person. Even with the change, mail-in-voting numbers remained higher than usual, likely due to the pandemic.
Despite the good procedures already in place, it doesn’t mean Sullivan will be resting on her office’s laurels, particularly where it comes to cyber threats.
“There’s never a time to be complacent,” she said.
She’s also seeking feedback from the boots on the ground, which is why she’s getting around the state visiting communities and doing meet and greets in her first few months in office.
“It was a priority of mine to meet (local) election officials,” she said.
