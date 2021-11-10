KENDALLVILLE — Veterans will be admitted free Thursday night to the Noble County Community Concert Association’s concert in honor of Veterans Day. The association will present “America’s Sweethearts” in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium at East Noble High School.
Tickets are available at the door for $20 per person for adults. Children who are high school age and younger are admitted free when accompanied by a paid adult.
“America’s Sweethearts” perform the swinging sounds of female three-part, close-harmony groups similar to The Andrews Sisters. Sisters LaVerne, Maxene and Patty Andrews epitomized the swing and boogie-woogie eras of the 1930s and 1940s. Their music has influenced many artists and the trio is still widely acclaimed.
The New York City-based “America’s Sweethearts” have performed across the United States. Show highlights include familiar tunes such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Don’t Sit Under The Apple Tree,” “Armed Forces Medley,” “Sentimental Journey,” “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” and “Sisters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.