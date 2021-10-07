LAGRANGE — Allen Connelly, LaGrange County’s Veteran’s Affairs Officer, was named the LaGrange County Citizen of the Year Wednesday night
One person is honored each year and awarded the title “Citizen of the Year” during LaGrange’s annual Corn School celebration. That fall street festival is now underway in downtown LaGrange.
A LaGrange County native and Army veteran, Connelly has a long resume of service to the community. He is the first LaGrange native to be elected American Legion Department of Indiana State Commander, a role he served for two years. His slogan “We Change Lives,” showed his commitment to service, his family, community, and fellow veterans.
Before serving as state commander, Connelly served the legion in various offices at both the local and district levels.
A retired production supervisor for the LaGrange newspaper, Connelly also served as Commander of the LaGrange American Legion Post 215, spent 12 years as a member of the Bloomfield Township Advisory Board, served on the Lakeland School Board, and is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of LaGrange.
Connelly has been a member of the LaGrange post for more than 50 years. In 2006, he was awarded an Honorary Life Membership by the legion.
Connelly was presented the Citizen of the Year award Wednesday night during a break in the first night’s competition in the annual Miss Corn School Contest.
Stepping on to the stage to receive a plaque that comes with the award, Connelly, generally, a soft-spoken individual, he told Beth Sherman, the Miss Corm School contest MC, had he known he was going to be presented this award, he would have planned something better to say.
“It’s a really honor,” he finally said, holding up his plaque.
Connelly is now the second member of his family to win the award. In 2007, his older brother, Willam Connelly, the former publisher of the LaGrange Standard and News, and a long-time supporter of Corn School was named Citizen of the Year by the members of the Corn School board of directors.
The Citizen of the Year award has been an annual part of the now115-years-old Corn School celebration since 1963. Connelly is now the 58th person recognized with the honor. No one was awarded the award last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Connelly attended Wednesday’s event with his wife, Becky, and children, Craig and Kelly Connelly.
