LAGRANGE —The 2020 LaGrange County 4-H program is underway.
In the next few weeks, volunteer 4-H directors will start contacting area businesses and other supporters as part of the annual 4-H sponsorship campaign. This year’s drive is launched amid preparations for next summer’s 67th Annual LaGrange County 4-H Fair, July 11–18.
Last year’s 4-H program featured another large graduating class of senior 4-H youth and a 4-H fair marked by high quality entertainment and educational events along with seasonal weather and fairgoers finding fun, wholesome, and economical family activities.
In recent years the 4-H program has been the beneficiary of wide support from county government, area businesses, civic organizations, and individuals who believe in the 4-H mission of informal, hands on educational opportunities for youth.
A not-for-profit program, 4-H utilizes donor financial assistance to purchase educational materials and opportunities for members and adult volunteers and to maintain the 4-H Fairgrounds for year-round use by the entire community. Sponsors and award donors are particularly important to help defray the costs of educational materials as well as the various forms of recognition awarded to 4-H youth during the annual program year. Contributors realize advertising and personal recognition as well. Advertising space is typically allocated according to the level of donation.
4-H is one of the largest youth development organizations in the world with over six million youth participants in the U.S. alone. In 2019, LaGrange County 4-H reached some 1,500 youth with its 18 township and county project clubs and through school enrichment, career development events in collaboration with local FFA groups, and special local programs along with those on the campus of Purdue University.
The LaGrange County 4-H program serves youth in grades K-12, and combines the resources of local government, parents, members, volunteers, community supporters, and Purdue University to provide youth with hands on opportunities to gain knowledge and acquire technical, decision-making, and leadership skills.
For more information about the 4-H Sponsorship program, interested businesses and individuals should contact Tammy Kauffman at 499-0366 or Ken Martin at 463-6267.
