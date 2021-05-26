LAGRANGE — Town officials couldn’t have asked for a better day than Saturday to officially open LaGrange’s newest town park attraction, the splash pad.
The town hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening for the new water park. Hundreds of children and their families flocked to the new park on LaGrange’s north side as the water started flowing.
Unseasonably warm temperatures and clear, blue skies made for perfect weather to officially open a new water attraction.
“We were very pleased, we had a great turnout,” said Laurie Miller, the LaGrange Clerk-Treasurer. “It was hot, the kids wanted in the water, it was a great day.”
In addition to officially opening the splash pad for the summer season, the town invited several food trucks to the park Saturday to help feed the visitors.
Despite being nearly a year late in opening, no one seemed to mind.
The new ADA playground and splash pad were originally slated to open last year. Crews were able to build the park, but delays in scheduling crews and getting all the necessary parts to build the splash pad kept pushing the project back until it was finally completed just as the cold weather arrived in northern Indiana.
Miller described that entire process as frustrating.
“It was a battle all last year, getting the contractor to get parts, and find the time to get things installed,” she said. “It was just one thing after another delayed. It was quite the process, but we’re happy to have it up and running now.”
Miller said she saw a lot of new faces at the park this past weekend.
“I saw a lot of people I recognized, and a lot of people I didn’t,” she explained. “It’s great for our community and people will use it.”
