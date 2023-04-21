KENDALLVILLE — What do you do if your daughter comes home one day and says she thinks she is really a boy?
Approximately 200 people heard advice from an award-winning journalist who interviewed more than 4,000 transgender people in writing a book on the topic during a special event Thursday evening hosted by Noble Events, a coalition of donors put together to bring conservative options through forums and events to Noble County.
Featured speaker Abigail Shrier’s book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Securing Our Daughters,” has been a best seller, and she shared some of her findings in about a 70-minute talk moderated by Kayla Blakeslee, a on-air morning news host at conservative talk radio station WOWO.
The large crowd for Shrier’s talk reflected concerns shared by the largely conservative crowd and families who are more often having to now grapple with the issue in their own households or their community.
“Embracing it wasn’t helping them,” Shrier said, noting her reporting had showed her that parents who played along and hoped their children would just age out of it usually didn’t. “Going along with it, encouraging it, does not help. It doesn’t help the kids.”
Shrier said she found the parents who had the most success in having their children grow out of the feeling were immigrants who stood firmly against it.
“They know what they believe, and they’re not afraid to say it,” Shrier said.
There’s a lesson there, she added. Parents need to start being parents again.
“We’ve stopped passing our values to our children,” she said. “Everyone has to start with their own families.
“The best thing to do is talk to your own kids.”
By affirming or encouraging your child who has expressed a desire to transition, you are allowing them to self diagnose.
Shrier cautioned that sending a child to a counselor might not be a good alternative. She said many counselors, as well as doctors, are enabling and affirming the phenomenon themselves. Shrier also pinned schools with affirming such transitioning.
“They’re being lied to by everyone,” she said.
Shrier said teenage girls are a group susceptible to influences, and if youth aren’t getting their core values from parents, they are getting them from somewhere else.
She also decried what she called society’s “contempt for parents,” which has outside influences insisting they know what’s best for other people’s children.
One of Shrier’s main talking points was the physical and mental damage she has seen from teenage girls going through the process of transgender therapies, including puberty blockers, testosterone and estrogen treatments and even gender reassignment surgeries.
The Indiana General Assembly recently made it illegal for a youth under the age of 18 to receive gender-affirming in the state including surgical procedures, although gender surgeries already weren’t being performed on minors in the state.
Gender dysphoria and girls
Shrier’s study has focused primarily on young girls and has theorized the rise of transgenderism in that population particularly is, in large part, to social pressure.
There was been a rise in the transgender movement in recent years, but gender dysphoria, defined on the Boston Children’s Hospital’s website as “a conflict between the sex assigned at birth and the gender with which a person identifies,” is not a new idea, Shrier said.
For more than 100 years, Shrier said, the phenomenon has been studied and treated — most commonly in boys ages 2-4.
“We treated it by leaving it alone,” Shrier said.
Most eventually grew out of the notion.
Approximately a decade ago, she said, this gender dysphoria prevalence began to appear in a new group — teen girls.
“With girls, this was a totally new phenomenon,” Shrier contended. “It has never even affected teenage girls.”
Social media is a big issue, often praising such transitions upon an age group that is vulnerable to suggestion.
“These are teenage girls in distress,” Shrier said. “These girls are in incredible pain.”
Instead of getting to the root of the pain, too many people are encouraging gender transition as a way out.
‘Social contagion’
Shrier described the transgender phenomenon as a social contagion.
She compared it to other social contagions, such as anorexia and teen suicide. If too much attention is paid to a teen who has committed suicide, that can lead to other suicides, she said.
Shrier said special care has to be taken with anorexia patients who are placed into a behavioral health treatment facility. If placed too near another anorexia patient, some girls will actually begin to compete with each other for how much weight they can lose — while in treatment.
Shrier drew a similar parallel to gender identity.
“We don’t treat anorexia that way,” she sad.
By their nature, teen girls former tighter-knit groups than boys, Shrier said.
“They take on each other’s pain,” Shrier said. “That’s why they’re so close.”
That closeness may enhance the social contagion aspect, as girls may delve into harmful behaviors as a support mechanism for a friend more so than exploring it out of their own genuine desire.
While linking transgenderism as a side effect of or in combination with other mental health issues like anxiety or depression, Shrier pointed out that gender transition for girls often gets promoted by girls on hormone treatments, because one of the side effects of testosterone treatments can lessening of anxiety.
“Girls who have real anxiety feel better,” Shrier said. “They tell their friends they feel so much better on these drugs.”
Shrier said she has nothing against people transitioning — as adults.
She said she has friends who are transgender and they are “wonderful people.”
One former teacher’s perspective
One of the attendees at Thursday’s event was retired East Noble High School teacher Matt Rickey.
“I thought it was great,” he said of the presentation. “There is a lack of knowledge about the topic.”
Rickey retired two years ago after a 43-year career in education, before a recent movement of parents pushing more vigorously against curriculum and gender policy in schools.
Only once was he approached by a student who requested the use of non-traditional pronouns. In that one instance which came before a Christmas break, Rickey went to the student’s guidance counselor and encouraged that the parents be notified.
The parents were notified, and after Christmas break, the student stuck to traditional pronoun use.
He encouraged parental involvement.
“Parents need to know what’s going on in schools,” Rickey said. “They have the right to know.”
“Being a teen girl isn’t easy,” Rickey added. “It’s never been easy.”
“It’s we who have changed,” Shrier had said in her talk. “The girls haven’t changed.”
‘Fantastic turnout’
Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams, who organized the event through Noble Events, said she was impressed with the big turnout for Thursday’s talk.
“Fantastic turnout, more than what we imagined, and it definitely shows the need for this kind of conversation,” Williams said. “I think she presented both sides pretty well and did swing one way but that’s what’s expected.”
The hope was to draw a wide-ranging crowd and serve as a launching point for dialogue, although Williams acknowledged the group that came out was mostly in line with Shrier’s viewpoint. Still, she hoped hearing the speech gave food for thought or some new perspectives to people who did hear a lot of agreeable ideas.
“We knew it would be 90% churches and concerned parents that felt this way, but I’m hoping the 10% that did come and heard the other side was inspired to at least have that conversation,” Williams said. “But also even the 90% have to talk about it intelligently and with compassion and love and that was the whole point.”
What’s next for Noble Events? Williams doesn’t have any immediate schedule, with plans for maybe an event every few months, moving “cautious and slow” to find topics worth exploring in greater depth.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
