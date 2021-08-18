ROME CITY — Every small town needs a diner where you can get burgers and fries for lunch, a great breakfast to start the day and a good cup of coffee anytime.
Sylvan Shores Diner opened on the July 4 weekend in Rome City to offer its customers good food and good fellowship. The diner is in the building that housed the former El Dorado restaurant on S.R. 9.
Owner Kelsey Gorsuch worked as a waitress for six years in Albion before making the leap to business owner. She overcame shyness in her first job at a gas station.
“Customer service is my thing,” Gorsuch said, “I got over my shyness in relating to customers.”
Gorsuch earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and waited tables part time while she went to school. She soon learned that she could make more money as a good waitress, which set her on a career path in food service.
Opening a new business carries risk, no matter when it happens. As Gorsuch considered how to pursue her dream, she remembered that the El Dorado building was sitting empty. She gathered information and enlisted family and friends to help her get ready to open.
Her boyfriend, Al, painted the exterior a light blue and designed the new sign. Her parents, Kim and Garry, did errands. New blinds were hung. A core group of five former co-workers signed on to be her staff, which now is a total of 12. Her main cooks, Stephanie Fish and Devona Blotkamp, did most of the work in preparing the kitchen to welcome customers.
Sylvan Shores Diner already has a group of “regulars” who come in for breakfast. The menu is typical diner fare — wraps, burgers and sandwiches —with the diner serving only breakfast and lunch. The Scrambler, an omelet-style dish of eggs and potatoes served with toast, is popular along with Gorsuch’s homemade biscuits and gravy.
“People like simple food and make it good,” Gorsuch said. “I eventually will add lunch specials in the next couple of months.”
Gorsuch also hopes to set a good example for her children, ages 9 and 3, of fulfilling dreams and achieving goals.
“It’s a big adjustment for the kids but they are supportive,” she said.
Gorsuch said there are multiple perks to owning her own business.
“I like to be able to say I can do this myself,” she said. “I have great people. It’s a positive environment in the workplace, and how we treat customers makes a difference.”
