ALBION — The Noble County Council Monday began its three-day process of determining what might be and what is when it comes to the 2022 budget.
The council heard that for expected 2022 revenues — as predicted by the county’s financial advisor — to match 2022 budget asks by the various department heads, a total of $890,000 will need to be cut from those asks, according to County Coordinator Jackie Knafel.
Otherwise, some county fund balances would decrease at the end of next year.
The biggest overage occurred in the county’s general fund, where most salaries are paid, with county department heads budgeting for a total of $15.82 million in 2022 with expected revenues of $14.62 million. If that budget were to pass at the full amount, the county’s general fund balance would shrink from the $4.18 million it had on the book on Dec. 31, 2020, to $3.25 million at the end of 2022.
Knafel said other funds with proposed negative operating revenues for the year were the county’s reassessment fund ($50,000 to the negative), two Noble County Highway Department funds ($72,000) and the Health Fund ($24,727).
All of the funds, even those with negative operating revenues, would still have positive overall balances at the end of 2022 — even at 100% approval of requested levels.
“If you don’t have a problem with that, you don’t have to cut anything,” Knafel told the council.
Prior to the start of the budgeting process, department heads were told to figure in 3.5% increase in their budgets, including salaries.
The council made no overall comments during Knafel’s presentation of the county’s overall financial picture, and did not make any decisions or guarantees during early Monday morning budget hearings for the three Noble County courts, the Noble Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
The budget hearing process continues today and is scheduled to conclude Wednesday morning.
According to information provided by Knafel, department heads requested seven new employees for 2022: a deputy prosecutor, two road deputies, a courthouse security officer, a mechanic for the highway department, a code enforcement officer for the Noble County Plan Commission and a deputy assessor.
The deputy prosecutor, courthouse security officer and code enforcement officer are budgeted to be paid from the general fund.
The two road deputies requested by Noble County Sheriff Max Weber would be paid from public safety tax monies. The cost of the two deputies would be a total of $108,000.
“Crime is still rising,” Weber told the council. “Two additional deputies will help out.”
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery made a similar argument in requesting another deputy prosecutor.
“The amount of work in the office exceeds the number of workers,” Mowery said. “There is a notable increase in the violence we are seeing. It’s putting a strain on the work force I have.”
Mowery told the council that from 2004-2014, there were four full-time attorneys working in the prosecutor’s office. From 2014-present, that number has been 4 1/2 attorneys, since one of the attorneys is basically carrying a half criminal load with the rest of his time spent on child support cases.
The 1 1/2 years the court system has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic is causing Mowery’s department extra work since trials were put off during the worst months of COVID-19. Now, Mowery said his office is facing “an unusually high number of cases set for trial.”
Those trial cases are more time consuming that cases which can be adjudicated through plea agreements.
Noble County Councilman Doug Harp, who is the police chief in Auburn and former Noble County Sheriff, was sympathetic to Mowery’s plight.
“The crime rate … is going up and up and up,” Harp said.
Mowery said there is a potential that at least for two years, the person hired to help the office catch up from its COVID-19 backlog could be paid through American Rescue Plan monies.
Knafel said she would have to have someone say definitively — in writing — that the money could be used for that purpose before she would be comfortable making that kind of outlay.
