AVILLA — Two Avilla brothers are lucky to be alive, according to Noble County police, following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on C.R. 200S, a half mile from the DeKalb County line.
Michael Rhoades, 20, of Avilla, was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries following the crash. His brother, Nolan, was also transported to a hospital for evaluation.
According to Noble County Deputy Chase Gibson, the 2001 Ford Mustang Michael Rhoades had been driving had been involved in a prior crash. Following that older crash, someone had cut the seat belts and the driver’s side airbag out of the vehicle.
Seatbelts in a vehicle frequently lock following a crash, which requires the belts to be replaced.
“There was no safety equipment in the vehicle,” Gibson said. “They’re lucky to be alive.”
According to Gibson, at approximately 7:58 a.m. Tuesday police were called to a one-vehicle crash on C.R. 200S.
Gibson’s preliminary investigation said Michael Rhoades was driving the Mustang at a high rate of speed eastbound on C.R. 200S when Rhoades lost control. The Mustang went into the grass on the north side of the road.
The car traveled approximately 200 feet before hitting an embankment and going airborne for 52 feet. Once it came down, the Mustang rolled over for 45 feet, ejecting Michael Rhoades.
Nolan Rhoades was thrown from the front passenger seat into the back seat.
Noble County police were assisted at the scene by Parkview Noble EMS, Parkview DeKalb EMS, the Avilla Town Marshal’s Office, the Avilla Fire Department, the LaOtto Fire Department and Avilla Motor Works.
