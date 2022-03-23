Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Dillin M. Beauchamp, 18, of the 1800 block of West C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Beauchamp was held without bond.
Jennifer A. Lewis, 52, of the 1500 block of C.R. 36, Auburn, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Shawn M. Swartout, 36, of the 1200 block of South U.S. 33, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Swartout was held on $50,000 bond.
