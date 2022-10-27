LAGRANGE — Growing up, and attending school, art played a big role in Camila Garcia’s life. Same for fellow Laker and fellow high school senior Aldo Ballines.
But as they moved up through school and started high school, the two Lakeland students decided to put away their sketchpads and paintbrushes and find another path to graduation.
Garcia opted to follow the school’s medical pathway toward graduation. Ballines tailored his academic career along a business pathway. But in their hearts, the two were still artists and wanted to do something for the other art students at the school.
So, at the beginning of this school year, as the two sat in a classroom with other seniors brainstorming for ideas about a senior project, Garcia’s and Ballines realized their passion for art had reappeared, and they started talking about helping to create a pathway to graduation for other artists.
Oddly, until this year, despite their similar backgrounds, they barely knew one another in school. But in that classroom sharing ideas for a senior project, they realized they had more in common than anyone suspected.
Working together, the two have managed to put together a special art show featuring the artwork of other Lakeland students, some as young as third grade. The show opens this Friday at The Garage Community Center in LaGrange, 111 W Lafayette Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show will remain open until 9 p.m.
Not surprisingly, pulling this turned out to be a little more difficult than the pair first thought.
“When I got the idea to do an art gallery, I thought it would be easy to pull off, but it hasn’t been,” Ballines said.
Garcia said they had to set up and attend countless meetings and talk to countless people before they were able to pull together the resources needed to build a one-day art gallery.
Working together, however, they managed to curate nearly 100 pieces of local artwork, some from elementary school art students. All that art will be on display Friday.
The show is open to the public, free of charge.
But Garcia said she hopes to see members of the Lakeland School Board of Trustees at the show. Her goal is to convince board members and other school administrators to consider adding an arts pathway to graduation to the Lakeland program.
“Our goal is to open an arts pathway here at Lakeland,” Garcia said. “We like to see more art classes and then give those students a pathway to go toward graduation. Right now, we have medical, we have engineering, and we have business, but we don’t have an arts pathway. So, we want to show them there really is interest in this.”
Garcia said she use to think of herself as an artist, but when she arrives at high school there were few art classes for her to take and no arts pathway to graduation. So she steered away from art to a medical pathway. Ballines said he faced the same decision, and ultimately started taking business classes. But both said art still lives in their hearts.
As they started talking about creating their gallery, they quickly found support among the Lakeland staff.
“When you can get kids involved in different arenas, it helps provide a home for everyone,” said Sherry Severson, a veteran Lakeland teacher, and former coach. “The public school experience gives kids a lot of different niches to explore, and I think there are a lot of kids who don’t understand their creative sides. So anything that allows kids to express their creativity is fabulous.”
Severson points out that an arts pathway would provide a pathway for students who excel at the performing and musical arts as well.
Garcia said as she and Ballines started looking for a venue outside of the school to host their gallery, the owners of The Garage were very welcoming and quickly embraced the idea.
Garcia said gathering up the artwork that will be displayed has been a pleasure and many of the pieces impressed and surprised her and Ballines.
She hopes the show brings home the message that the arts are important to a lot of local students.
“I want people to see it and realize there are a lot of students who are interested in the arts and would benefit from an arts pathway,” Garcia explained.
