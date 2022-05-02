KENDALLVILLE — Home grown, for the home town.
It took many people to turn Kendallville's downtown pocket park from an idea to where it was on Saturday for a ribbon cutting and celebration event.
The cool and very breezy weather left something to be desired, but dozens still came out to officially open the pocket park at the southwest corner of Rush and Main streets, across from City Hall.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe spoke briefly, reading off a long, long list of people who were involved in its development, funding and construction.
Just a few short years ago, the southwest corner lot was an eyesore service station, long abandoned with a collapsing roof, a blighted spot in the shadow of the city's center of government.
Kendallville gained ownership of the property and demolish the old station, leaving a graveled lot in its place.
But that gravel wasn't permanent as a group of local volunteers and city leaders sat down to plan and design a new plan in house.
"I think we changed (the design) 10 times before we go to this," Handshoe said.
What resulted was a sharp-looking plaza primarily meant as a gathering space for city residents. With some interior green space and several benches and tables, the mayor hopes city residents will use it to rest and relax in the downtown.
"Our hope is everyone will enjoy this park, that you'll come and eat here in the summer time," she said.
The pocket park is the second such gathering space in downtown after the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council developed and built The Alley next to the Strand Theatre in 2020.
Aside from ample seating, the pocket park also has a curb cutout and hookups for food trucks to park when visiting the city or for events. On Saturday, the locally-owned street tacos truck was parked there to dole out some eats to attendees at the event.
The park also has space to fit the city's mobile stage, which was set up and hosted the trio Autumn Grey on Saturday evening for some live music.
The park will host the city's police memorial service later this month and another downtown concert event in the pocket park is scheduled for July. The park is also likely to be in use for other downtown events like the fairy festival, Food Truck Fridays, the Kendallville Car Show and maybe event things like Trick or Treat on Main Street.
The pocket park will also be the center of Kendallville's Christmas decorations, hosting an community Christmas tree and the city's decorative giant ball ornament decoration.
With the exception of a $25,000 donation from the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission from tax-increment-financing dollars, funding for the park came from private sources with local businesses and residents making a few very large donations.
Handshoe's long list of thanks included to Kendallville Restorations Inc. for helping obtain the property; Susan Jansen, Kristen Johnson, Cindy Marple, Dave Lange and Ryan Alwine for their help designing the park; and the street department, park department, water department and wastewater Department, who all helped prepare the site.
Next up were thank you to donors including AARP; AMI Investments and the Axel family; Black and Ramer; Campbell & Fetter Bank; the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission; Councilman Jim Dazey and his wife, Rhae; Erica Dekko; Larry and Jane Doyle; Dr. Doug and Susan Jansen; Jack and Cynthia Jolief; Kendallville Factory Sites; Dr. Thomas and Rita Koerner; Tom Shepherd and the Young Family Funeral Home.
When it came time for construction, local contractors were tapped for materials and labor, with those groups helping with some discounts.
Those contractors included Kammerer Design and Fabrication, which made the pergolas; Slater's Concrete Products who sold pavers and bricks at a discount; Strawser Brothers Construction, which built the park; and Rookleif Lawn and Landscape, which planted the park.
