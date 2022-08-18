ALBION — His grandfather served on the Albion Town Council. And come Sept. 1, Zane Gray, 38, will too.
A quick Republican Party caucus Tuesday evening at the Noble County Office Complex-South tapped Gray to fill the council seat to be vacated at the end of this month by Chris Magnuson, who has served the better part of two decades on the council.
Gray was born and raised in Albion. He graduated from Ball State in 2007, then joined the military on active duty from 2008-2012. He spent several more years in the reserves. He works at Noble REMC. He and his wife have two children.
Magnuson is moving to Kendallville, and Gray will complete her term which runs through the end of 2023.
Gray’s grandfather, Ed Moorhouse, was a longtime councilman and served many years as president of the board.
Gray was the only official candidate for the post, making the decision relatively easy for the three precinct officials making the call — but I Dan Parker (Precinct 8 York), Denise Lemmon (Precinct 11 Jefferson) and Casey Myers (Precinct 28 Albion).
Gray will join Republicans John Morr, Darold Smolinske, Don Shultz and Vicki Jellison on the council.
“I’m happy to be on the council,” Gray said. “I’d always tossed around running at some point.”
Gray has served the last seven years or so on the Albion Park Board.
Myers is the Albion Parks Department Superintendent.
“I’ll definitely miss Zane on the park board,” Myers said. “Zane knows what’s going on with the town. I think it’s a good fit.”
Gray was the only official applicant, but according to Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams, there was other interest.
One potential candidate who appeared to be intent on at least throwing her hat into the ring, was disqualified because she had registered to vote as a Democrat in the 2020 primary. State GOP rules say a candidate for Republican caucus must have voted Republican in the last two primary elections to qualify.
Two others contacted Williams about the post but did not file.
Myers administered the oath of office to Gray at the conclusion of Tuesday’s proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.