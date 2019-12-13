KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library board took two items of business off the table from November, the 2020 holiday schedule and the updated patron computer use policy, and approved both at its Dec. 10 meeting.
Holidays in 2020 when the libraries are closed include New Year’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The libraries will close early at 4 p.m. for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving 2020 and for New Year’s Eve 2020. President’s Day, Independence Day and Columbus Day are floating holidays for the staff.
Director Kate Mullins said the patron computer policy was edited for redundancies and clarity. The policy also spells out the limits and use of a guest pass to use the library’s internet. The policy does not require a patron to show identification for a guest pass, which allows the bearer to use the library computers for one hour. The patron can renew the guest pass at the front desk as many times as needed, without a limit per day.
The board did some housekeeping chores, approving payment of November expenses of $144,342.88 and December expenses of $340,803.58. Mullins said the December increase in expenses includes a bond payment of $228,000 that is due this month.
Mullins said her happiness at having a full staff is short-lived, as operations manager Jill Dunkle has resigned to take a job in Fort Wayne.
Board members judged the staff’s Christmas tree decorating contest after the meeting. Board members picked one winner, Facebook followers voted on another winner and the public voted on the third winner.
