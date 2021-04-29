Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jeffery D. Hamilton, 38, homeless of Kendallville, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on two warrant charging failure to appear for court, one a Level 6 felony and the other a Class A misdemeanor. Hamilton was held without bond.
Anthony J. Laisure, 33, of the 11300 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Laisure was released on his own recognizance.
Ray A. Lothamer, 52, of the 11500 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on warrants charging a probation violation, a Level 4 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. He was held without bond.
Jessica A. Michelbrink, 35, of the 800 block of Glenwood Place, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor; a charge of violation of condition; modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Michelbrink was held without bond.
Isaiha A. Perkins, 20, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 415S. Stroh, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Perkins was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin R. Weikel, 40, of the 5400 block of South C.R. 1100E, LaOtto, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Weikel was held without bond.
Michael W. Woody, 26, of the 900 block of East Sheridan Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Woody was held without bond.
