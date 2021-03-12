KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library’s website is getting a new look soon.
Support Services Manager Jenna Anderson walked the library’s board members through some of the changes coming to the new website. The old website was created in 2014.
Anderson said most resources for patrons will remain the same, but a new chat feature will allow patrons and staff members to converse in real time. The website’s pages will have a fresh look.
Like the brick-and-mortar library, the website will have “shelves” for items and resources in the collection. Staff members can also put materials on their “shelf,” such as a book they are reading, to highlight resources that patrons may be interested in.
Other buttons on the website are for use of library cards, basic information about the library, and opportunities to benefit the library such as Amazon Smile and donations. Another button will link patrons to the new system for subscribing to the library newsletter.
Anderson said the new website will go live sometime in April.
Trustees also took action to make the library accessible to non-resident patrons who live in “library deserts.”
The board voted to increase the price of a non-resident library card from $87 to $94, which reflects the slight increase in the library’s per capita spending since the last increase.
The board then blunted the effect of the increase by approving an agreement with its Friends of the Kendallville Public Library group to share the cost for non-resident library cards. The non-resident will pay only $40 for a library card and the Friends will pay the remaining $54.
Director Katie Mullins suggested that the financial help could attract non-resident patrons from nearby DeKalb County who have no access to library services. The lack of access is sometimes called a “library desert.”
All Noble County residents are served by one of three library systems. Mullins said she was surprised to learn that many DeKalb County residents don’t have access to library services.
DeKalb County has four library systems, in Butler, Waterloo, Auburn and Garrett, each with limited taxing districts. There is no countywide system, so residents in rural areas like Corunna have filled some of the void by installing Little Libraries, otherwise those people need to buy into nearby districts.
In other business, Mullins announced that the Kendallville Public Library has partnered with The Community Learning Center to expand the Farmers Market to a weekly event. The 2020 market was every two weeks, with the library as a vendor for its outreach services.
The 2021 market will open Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon and continue weekly into the fall. The library will help with organization and administration of the market.
In the library’s annual report, Mullins said door counts were down in 2020, as expected, but the number of virtual events to deliver services filled the gap. She said the library lost 600 hours of time that doors were open, but praised her staff for finding new opportunities to serve patrons in other ways.
In a typical year, 200,000 people would come through the library’s doors, Mullins said, but in 2020, only about 90,000 visited the library in person.
Services were ramped up through curbside and doorstep delivery, virtual programs on the library’s Facebook page, and by doubling the number of electronic data bases from four to eight, Mullins said. Patrons could easily access services from home.
Despite the pandemic, the library met all state standards, Mullins reported.
“We had summer reading activities in the parking lot. The winter reading program was the most successful ever,” she said.
The board learned it will have a vacancy later this year as the terms of two board members expire. Debbie Blaine agreed to serve another four-year term on the board. Board president Linda Routsong will leave the board when her terms expires, as she is moving to Fort Wayne this summer.
Mullins said the vacancy is appointed by the East Noble school board. Anyone who is interested may fill out an application with Mullins, who will share information with the school board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.