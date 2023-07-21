CROMWELL — Cromwell’s clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley has been elected secretary-treasurer the Indiana League of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers. Her election for a one-year term is a stepping stone to higher office in the league.
After Tuesday’s town council meeting, Pauley said she will move up the ladder to vice president, president and past president for a one-year term in each office.
“As president, you pick the location for the annual conference,” Pauley said.
Pauley has served Cromwell for nearly eight years as clerk-treasurer. She said membership in the league offers training and mentors for new clerk-treasurers, which is helpful. The league also keeps tabs on actions in the Indiana General Assembly that may affect small cities and towns.
During the meeting, the council passed a utilities inspection ordinance requiring residents to comply with requests for inspections, testing, and connections for water and sewer services. The ordinance includes a $50 fine per day for non-compliance.
The need for the ordinance became apparent when the town attempted to conduct sump pump inspections to discover any illegal connections to the wastewater system. Residents were sent letters, but some refused to comply.
The town’s attorney, Jay Rigdon, will send letters to the violators, advising them of the fine and further legal action.
Council president Jerry Pauley appointed Kailin Lochner as a new member of the park board.
Casey Erwin of DLZ said the Cromwell water tower will be painted in a two-tone color scheme, with dark blue on the stem and lower bowl and a light blue shade on the top of the bowl. “Cromwell” will be lettered on the bowl so that the word is visible from both gateways into town.
Erwin said extra equipment will be arriving in preparation for the draining of the water tower. The equipment will help operate the water system while the tower is empty.
The council approved payment of $70,006 to Kirk Brothers for water tower work, and an allowance of $14,562 for electrical items.
The council approved Erwin’s recommendation to award the Community Crossings road paving project to Niblock Excavating for $185,556 to resurface Senior Wayne, Park Street and Water Street.
Josh Koontz of Asbury, the town’s utilities manager, said hydrant flushing has been done. He said an inventory of water lines containing lead or lead connections is due in October for Environmental Protection Agency’s documentation. He said the inventory documents lines from the town’s water main to the meter, and from the meter to the house. Determining where lead pipes and connections are is important because the town chlorinates its water.
In other business, the council discussed these topics but took no action:
Updating the parking ordinance with the correct information on one-way streets.
Implementing a no-firearms rule for the town hall.
Delving into opportunities for sidewalk and streetscape projects. DeVon Miller noted that the sidewalks near the Noble County Public Library branch are uneven.
Considering an ordinance that would follow up with property owners who’ve been issued letters of violation for cleaning up their property by town marshal Michael Hatfield. Such an ordinance could include the hiring of a code enforcement officer to handle nuisance ordinance violations such as junk, trash, and high grass.
Kayla Pauley told council members that the timeline for the budget process is: finalization of the budget by Aug. 24; a public hearing on Sept. 19; adopting the budget Oct. 17.
