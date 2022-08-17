FORT WAYNE — A Wawaka man has been sentenced to 168 months — a term of 14 years — in prison for dealing methamphetamine.
Sterling Bastin, 56, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady on his plea of guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced.
Bastin was sentenced to a total of 168 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, in December 2020 and February 2021, Bastin sold over 140 grams of methamphetamine to another individual.
In May 2021, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle Bastin was driving. However, he disregarded emergency lights and sirens, fled from law enforcement at speeds of 100 mph, lost control of his vehicle and spun out into a ditch, striking a stop sign. Officers seized an additional 3.5 grams of methamphetamine as well as a digital scale from his vehicle, according to court records.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with the assistance of the Auburn Police Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Butler Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent A. Ecenbarger.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.
On May 26, 2021, the department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
