KENDALLVILLE — Applications for the Basket Brigade and Christmas Bureau are due Friday at The Hoosier Heartland Team office at 125 E. North St.
The applications for families in need are available in plastic boxes outside of the office. No late applications will be accepted.
Basket Brigade applicants must live in the East Noble school district. Applicants for the Christmas Bureau must live in Kendallville.
The organization will not complete face-to-face interviews for the Christmas Bureau, but may call applicants to verify and obtain more information.
Basket Brigade
Basket Brigade is a community service project in its 24th year that provides a basket of ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal for more than 300 needy families in Kendallville and surrounding areas.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, volunteers are needed to make a difference in the lives of people in need by supplying baskets of food. Baskets typically contain the ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal such as, but are not limited to: Turkey or ham, potatoes (bag or box), stuffing (bag or box), vegetables or fruits; biscuits, rolls or bread; canned goods, pumpkin pie, whipped topping; milk, butter and eggs; paper products, leaning products and foil roasting pan or roasting bags.
Basket volunteers may email kendallvillecares@gmail.com or call 260-347-4206 to get matched with a family. Financial donations may be mailed or drop off a check to Kendallville Cares-Basket Brigade at 125 E. North St., Kendallville IN 46755.
Distribution of the baskets will be Sunday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from a new location this year, St. John Lutheran Church at 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville.
Christmas Bureau
The Kendallville Cares-Christmas Bureau (a 501c3 organization) which assists families in Kendallville with children’s needs at Christmas. The program focuses on providing children with basic needs such as clothing, coats, gloves and boots. The program also assists elderly and disabled individuals with food assistance.
Volunteers are needed to adopt families in need. This process begins Monday, Oct. 31 through Monday, Nov. 21. The program is designed to get community businesses, organizations, and families involved to “adopt” a family who has expressed a need for assistance through the Kendallville Christmas Bureau.
To adopt a family, email kendallvillecares@gmail.com or call 260-347-4206 to get matched with a family.
Volunteers who adopt a family will receive a copy of the family’s submitted application which will include contact information, ages, sizes and needs. Those who adopt a family are asked to determine what they feel they would like to provide for that family such as clothing, groceries, coats, boots, shoes, toys, help with utility bills, or bedding. These are only suggested items.
Please contact The Hoosier heartland Team by Monday, Nov. 21 to adopt a family! This ensures time for the committee to make arrangements to help anyone that is not adopted by volunteers.
The scheduled delivery date is Saturday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteers who need the Hoosier Heartland Team to deliver items must have them to the Hoosier Heartland team office, wrapped and tagged, no later than Thursday, Dec. 8. Volunteers may make arrangements with their family for a different delivery time or date if necessary, but please call and let the Hoosier Heartland Team know the plans.
If adopting a family is out of the budget, consider making a donation of new items only. Drop off donations to the Century 21 Bradley-Hoosier Heartland Team office call at 260-347-4206.
Volunteers may email kendallvillecares@gmail.com or call 260-347-4206 to get matched with a family. Financial donations may be mailed or drop off a check at the Hoosier Heartland Team office, payable to Kendallville Cares-Christmas Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.